Kiniksa to Present Rilonacept Final Phase 2 Clinical Data at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2019

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) ("Kiniksa"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it will present final data from an open-label, multicenter Phase 2 clinical trial of rilonacept in different pericarditis populations at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2019 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. Three other research collaborations will be presented to address pericarditis, its burden and its underlying mechanism.



“Recurrent pericarditis is a painful and debilitating condition for patients suffering from repetitive episodes and is an unmet medical need,” said Dr. John F. Paolini, MD, PhD, FACC, Chief Medical Officer at Kiniksa. “We look forward to the presentation of multiple sets of data at AHA to help broaden the understanding of disease burden and support rilonacept as a potential treatment solution for patients with recurrent pericarditis.”

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Efficacy and Safety of Rilonacept in Recurrent Pericarditis: A Multicenter Phase 2 Clinical Trial

Abstract Number: Sa1094/1094

Sa1094/1094 Session: Experimental and Therapeutic Approaches for Cardiovascular Disease

Experimental and Therapeutic Approaches for Cardiovascular Disease Date and Time: Saturday, November 16 th , 2019 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Saturday, November 16 , 2019 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Location: Zone 1, Science and Technology Hall

Zone 1, Science and Technology Hall Lead Author: Allan Klein, Cleveland Clinic

Additional poster presentations of collaborative studies with Dr. David Lin, Minneapolis Heart Institute, and Dr. Antonio Abbate, Virginia Commonwealth University include:

Predictors of Adverse Outcomes in Patients with Acute Pericarditis

Abstract Number: Sa2049/2094

Sa2049/2094 Session: Management of Pericarditis

Management of Pericarditis Date and Time: Saturday, November 16 th , 2019 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Saturday, November 16 , 2019 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time Location: Zone 2, Science and Technology Hall

Zone 2, Science and Technology Hall Lead Author: Alessandra Vecchie, Virginia Commonwealth University

Real-World Clinical Characteristics and Recurrence Burden of Patients Diagnosed with Recurrent Pericarditis in the United States

Abstract Number: Su3090/3090

Su3090/3090 Session: Epidemiology of Inflammatory, Infiltrative & Iatrogenic Cardiovascular Conditions

Epidemiology of Inflammatory, Infiltrative & Iatrogenic Cardiovascular Conditions Date and Time: Sunday, November 17 th , 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Sunday, November 17 , 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time Location: Zone 3, Science and Technology Hall

Zone 3, Science and Technology Hall Lead Author: David Lin, Minneapolis Heart Institute

Intensification of the Inflammasome Formation in the Pericardium of Patients with Chronic Severe Pericarditis

Abstract Number: Su2332/2332

Su2332/2332 Session: Concepts on Pericarditis and Myocarditis

Concepts on Pericarditis and Myocarditis Date and Time: Sunday, November 17 th , 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Sunday, November 17 , 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time Location: Zone 2, Science and Technology Hall

Zone 2, Science and Technology Hall Lead Author: Aldo Bonaventura, Virginia Commonwealth University

Kiniksa intends to make the presentations available through the Investors and Media section of its website (www.kiniksa.com) after the AHA embargo lifts, which is expected to be at the time of each presentation.

About Rilonacept

Rilonacept is a weekly, subcutaneously-injected, recombinant fusion protein that blocks interleukin-1α (IL-1α) and interleukin 1β (IL-1β) signaling. Rilonacept was discovered and developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Regeneron) and is approved by the FDA under the brand name ARCALYST® for the treatment of Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndromes (CAPS), which includes Familial Cold Autoinflammatory Syndrome and Muckle-Wells Syndrome. IL-1 blockade may interfere with immune response to infections. Serious, life-threatening infections have been reported in patients taking ARCALYST. ARCALYST should be discontinued if a patient develops a serious infection. Taking ARCALYST with TNF inhibitors is not recommended because this may increase the risk of serious infections. Kiniksa exclusively licensed rilonacept from Regeneron for recurrent pericarditis and certain other indications. Rilonacept in recurrent pericarditis is an investigational drug.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa has a pipeline of product candidates across various stages of development, focused on autoinflammatory and autoimmune conditions. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.

Kiniksa Investor and Media Contact

Mark Ragosa

(781) 430-8289

mragosa@kiniksa.com

















