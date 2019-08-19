Global Space Electronics Market Outlook Report, 2019-2024: Focus on Product Type, Component, Application, and Subsystem

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Space Electronics Market: Focus on Product-type, Component, Application, and Subsystem - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global space electronics industry analysis highlights that the market generated $1.27 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% during 2019-2024.



North America dominated the global space electronics market in 2018, whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2024.



The space electronics market growth is driven by aspects, such as significant investment in satellite manufacturing, technological advancement in microprocessors and FPGAs, and growth in the global launch vehicle industry. However, factors such as high cost associated with the design and development of space and difficulties in creating a real testing environment for radiation-hardened electronics are hampering the overall market growth.



Moreover, the adoption of new material to manufacture space electronics and increasing demand for reconfigurable satellite payloads are anticipated to create numerous opportunities for market growth.



Expert Quote on the Space Electronics Market



Small satellites have a huge potential for easy and cost-effective access to space. Currently, small satellites are creating a huge potential market for the COTS. In recent years (2013-2018), a number of companies and space agencies have planned to use smaller satellites as it has lower launch cost and development time to fulfill a mission. Therefore, the sophistication of the electronic products and, the designing of scalable electronic components with open standards and architectures are made possible due to the miniaturization of the components.



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Space Electronics



The market intelligence on Space Electronics market offers a detailed perspective regarding the applications of the technology, its value and estimation, among others. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the space electronics industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and funding scenario, among others.



Market Segmentation



The global space electronics market has been segmented into different applications i.e. satellite, launch vehicle and deep space probes. The satellite segment acquired the largest share in 2018 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period, 2019-2024.



In addition, the global space electronics report, shows that the space electronics market is also classified depending upon the components i.e. integrated circuit, mixed and analog signals, discrete semiconductors, optoelectronics, sensors, memory, and electrical power system. The integrated circuits segment had the highest market penetration in 2018.



The global space electronics market has also been classified on the basis of subsystems in satellite, i.e. launch vehicles and deep space probes. Satellites consist of satellite bus and payload as its subsystems, whereas launch vehicle and deep space probes have avionics and power system as their subsystems.



North America accounted for the highest share of the market in 2018, owing to a significant number of companies based in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, 2019-2024, mainly due to the continued efforts in the development of satellite technologies to transform the national economy and strengthen nation-security.



Key Companies Operating in the Space Electronics Market



Some of the key players in the global space electronics market are aiming for a wide range of product launches and collaborations to expand their operations and also to prevent new companies from becoming future competitors. The company profiles section covers business financials, company snapshots, key products and services, major developments, future programs (if any), and the individual SWOT analyses of the key players mentioned above.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How the global space electronics market, is expected to perform by 2029?

What are the major driving forces, key trends, challenges, and opportunities present in the space electronics market during the forecast period 2019-2024?

What was the revenue generated by The global space electronics market, by component (integrated circuit, mixed and analog signals, discrete semiconductors, optoelectronics, sensors, memory, and electrical power system) in 2018, and what are the estimates for 2024? Global space electronics market, by subsystem (satellite bus and payload in satellites and avionics and power system in launch vehicle and deep space probes) in 2018, and what are estimates by 2024? The global space electronics market by product-type (radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant) in 2018, and what are the estimates by 2024? The global space electronics market by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) in 2018, and what are the estimates by 2024?

Who are the key players in the global space electronics market and what are the new strategies adopted by the market players to make a mark in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the space electronics market?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Drivers

1.1.1 Significant Investment in Satellite Manufacturing

1.1.2 Technological Advancement in Microprocessors and FPGAs

1.1.3 Growth in Global Launch Vehicle Industry

1.2 Challenges

1.2.1 High Cost Associated With Design and Development of Space Electronic Products

1.2.2 Difficulties in Creating Real Testing Environment for Radiation Hardened Electronics

1.3 Opportunities

1.3.1 Adoption of New Material to Manufacture Space Electronics

1.3.2 Increasing Demand for Reconfigurable Satellite Payloads



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Market Strategies and Developments

2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Business Contracts

2.1.2 Product Launches

2.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.4 Other Developments

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Overview

3.2 Evolving Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) in Small Satellite Market

3.3 Supply Chain Analysis

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Global Space Electronics Market, 2018-2024

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview



5 Global Space Electronics Market (by Product-Type)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Radiation-Hardened

5.3 Radiation-Tolerant



6 Global Space Electronics Market (by Component)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Integrated Circuits

6.3 Discrete Semiconductors

6.4 Electrical Power System

6.5 Memory

6.6 Analog and Mixed Signals

6.7 Sensors

6.8 Optoelectronics



7 Global Space Electronics Market (by Application)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Satellite

7.3 Launch Vehicle

7.4 Deep Space Probe



8 Global Space Electronics Market (by Subsystem)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Satellite

8.2.1 Payload

8.2.2 Satellite Bus

8.2.2.1 Telecommunication

8.2.2.2 On-Board Computer

8.2.2.3 Power System

8.2.2.4 Attitude Control System

8.3 Launch Vehicle

8.3.1 Avionics

8.3.1.1 Guidance and Navigation System

8.3.1.2 Command and Data Handling System

8.3.1.3 Telemetry System

8.3.2 Power System

8.4 Deep Space Probe

8.4.1 Avionics

8.4.1.1 Guidance and Navigation System

8.4.1.2 Command and Data Handling System

8.4.1.3 Telemetry System

8.4.2 Power System



9 Global Space Electronics Market (by Region)



10 Company Profiles



Analog Devices Inc.

BAE Systems

Cobham plc

Data Device Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies Inc.

Maxwell Technologies Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micropac Industries Inc.

Microsemi Corporation

pSemi Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V

Solid State Devices Inc.

TT Electronics

Texas Instruments Inc.

The Boeing Company

Xilinx Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p3jxle

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.