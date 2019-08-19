Best-in-Class Security Draws Record Number of Customers to iManage Cloud

iManage alone offers cloud security that incorporates Zero Trust security architecture, customer managed encryption keys and geo-isolation capabilities

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage , the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that it has experienced strong customer growth this past year, adding more than 1 new customer every day and more than doubling the total users in the iManage Cloud .



This growth has largely been driven by both client migrations from on-premises deployments and new client additions. The past year has shown significant growth in large global customers adopting the iManage Cloud. Today, over 40 Fortune 500 corporations and 7 of the 20 largest UK law firms are in the iManage Cloud.

The iManage Cloud continues to lead the market for several reasons:

Market-leading uptime: The iManage Cloud posted industry-leading uptime and availability over the past 12 months. Globally across 7 data centers the iManage Cloud maintained an uptime of 99.991 percent.

Broadest product capabilities for legal in the cloud: iManage products in the cloud span AI, search, collaboration, document management, policy-based security, threat detection and records management. This breadth of coverage enables iManage customers to tap into powerful functionality across business functions, increasing business agility and reducing operating costs.

Industry-leading Zero Trust Security: iManage Cloud’s unique security architecture has attracted law firms, corporate legal departments and other organizations seeking the highest levels of protection and governance for sensitive data in the cloud.

“The security of privileged client data is absolutely paramount to our firm,” said Jason Thomas, Chief Information Officer, Cole, Scott & Kissane. “The threat landscape is growing more sophisticated every day and protecting that sensitive information requires innovative technology. The ability of any cloud platform to secure information at the highest levels isn’t a ‘nice to have’ – it’s a non-negotiable requirement.”

Not All Clouds Are Equally Secure

As organizations evaluate cloud solutions, many are finding that not all vendors can deliver the same level of security. iManage offers a cloud environment featuring Zero Trust security architecture, customer managed encryption keys and geo-isolation capabilities. iManage is the only document and email management cloud vendor able to offer this level of security.

Zero Trust is a cutting-edge security architecture that exceeds the controls in conventional security models and certification. Zero Trust is founded on the basis that all networks, people and hosts are hostile and reduces the opportunity for data breaches.



Customer managed encryption keys (CMEK) further secure confidential and sensitive files and communications within the iManage Cloud environment. With CMEK, the customer maintains exclusive control of the master key that is used to encrypt and decrypt data. iManage has no access to the master key which protects the data from anyone who tries to get their hands on it – even if compelled to hand over data to a governmental body or agency.



iManage Cloud’s geo-isolation capabilities ensure that organizations can stay in compliance with data privacy regulations and meet the requirements of their customers – and GDPR – that govern the geographic regions data must reside in at all times. With geo-isolation, data stays properly domiciled for storage and processing, including viewing, OCR and full text indexing.

“Moving to iManage Cloud allows us to take full advantage of a vendor that has invested significant time and resources into developing best-in-class security,” said Clint Kehoe, Director of Information Technology at Chicago-based law firm Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg. “Our financial services clients have very strict security and auditing requirements, and it was imperative we select a state-of-the-art platform that can secure and manage all of our electronic and physical files. Throughout our evaluation process, iManage repeatedly demonstrated that its architecture and platform capabilities provide the highest level of protection our clients are requesting.”

“The evolving nature of cyber threats and information governance demands a modern approach to security,” said Dan Dosen, General Manager, Cloud Services, iManage. “The Zero Trust model surpasses most traditional security models, which is why it is the foundation of our cloud. Together with features like CMEK and geo-isolation, it demonstrates our ongoing commitment to giving the market a cloud platform with unparalleled security.”

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments – rely on iManage to deliver great client work – securely.

