Angolan president returns home

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 19 - The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, returned on Sunday to the country, from Dar-es-Salaam (Tanzania), after attending the 39th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) held on August 17, 18. ,

The president of Angola was welcomed at Luanda 04 de Fevereiro International Airport by the vice-president of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, the State Minister for Economic Coordination, Manuel Nunes Júnior, the Secretary of State for Social Matters, Carolina Cerqueira, among other government officials and senior staff of the Presidency.

The Angolan Head of State signed several co-operation agreements with his regional counterpart, with highlight to judiciary and industry sectors.

The 16 Heads of State and of Government present at the meeting also signed protocols for mutual assistance on courts and transfer of condemned people among the SADC nations as well as judicial aid on penal issues.

The SADC member countries also signed three agreements with European Union, namely for the improvement of business environment, trade facilitation and industrialization of the member states.

João Lourenço also participated in a mini-summit of the Troika on the sidelines of the SADC Summit, with his counterparts of Zambia, Edgar Lungu, and Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Troika analyzed matters linked to peace, security and democracy consolidation in the SADC region, with emphasis on Zimbabwe and DR Congo.

The South African President, Ciryl Ramaphosa, and DR Congo’s Félix Antoine Tshisekedi participated in the Troika as guests.

SADC comprises Angola, South Africa, Botswana, DR Congo, Comoros, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

