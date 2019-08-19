Global Online Tutoring Market Outlook to 2023 - Growing Importance of STEM Education Creates Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Tutoring Market by Course and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing importance of STEM education



STEM integrates science, technology, engineering, and mathematics into a unified learning model based on real-world applications. It equips students to be qualified for job opportunities in the STEM field. Increasing job opportunities in the STEM field is one of the major reasons which will lead to the expansion of the global online tutoring market at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period.



Growing popularity of online microlearning



Microlearning refers to bite-sized learning modules and short-term learning activities. The focus on personalization and adaptive learning will increase the popularity of microlearning. Online microlearning options have been attracting a wider demographic of students. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Market Dynamics



The report looks at factors such as the growing importance of STEM education, strong global demand for test preparations, and increasing focus on language learning.



However, uncertainties in threat from open-source and private tutoring, difficulties in developing and distributing digital content and data security and privacy issues in online tutoring industry may hamper the growth of the online tutoring industry over the forecast period.



Segment Analysis



The online tutoring market analysis considers sales from STEM courses, language courses, and other courses. The analysis also considers the sales of online tutoring in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the STEM courses segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing STEM-related jobs and rising need for students to appear in STEM-related competitive examinations to enroll in reputed educational institutions will play a significant role in the STEM courses segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global online tutoring market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online tutors, that include:



Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.

iTutorGroup

TAL Education Group

Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Also, the online tutoring market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COURSE



Comparison by course

STEM courses - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Language courses - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other courses - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by course

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Apps and wearables for online tutoring

Growing popularity of online microlearning

Standardization of tests

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.

iTutorGroup

TAL Education Group

Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

