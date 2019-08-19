Global Online Tutoring Market Outlook to 2023 - Growing Importance of STEM Education Creates Lucrative Opportunities
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Tutoring Market by Course and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Growing importance of STEM education
STEM integrates science, technology, engineering, and mathematics into a unified learning model based on real-world applications. It equips students to be qualified for job opportunities in the STEM field. Increasing job opportunities in the STEM field is one of the major reasons which will lead to the expansion of the global online tutoring market at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period.
Growing popularity of online microlearning
Microlearning refers to bite-sized learning modules and short-term learning activities. The focus on personalization and adaptive learning will increase the popularity of microlearning. Online microlearning options have been attracting a wider demographic of students. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Market Dynamics
The report looks at factors such as the growing importance of STEM education, strong global demand for test preparations, and increasing focus on language learning.
However, uncertainties in threat from open-source and private tutoring, difficulties in developing and distributing digital content and data security and privacy issues in online tutoring industry may hamper the growth of the online tutoring industry over the forecast period.
Segment Analysis
The online tutoring market analysis considers sales from STEM courses, language courses, and other courses. The analysis also considers the sales of online tutoring in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the STEM courses segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing STEM-related jobs and rising need for students to appear in STEM-related competitive examinations to enroll in reputed educational institutions will play a significant role in the STEM courses segment to maintain its market position.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global online tutoring market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online tutors, that include:
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
- China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.
- iTutorGroup
- TAL Education Group
- Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.
Also, the online tutoring market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COURSE
- Comparison by course
- STEM courses - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Language courses - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Other courses - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by course
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Apps and wearables for online tutoring
- Growing popularity of online microlearning
- Standardization of tests
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
- China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.
- iTutorGroup
- TAL Education Group
- Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hltjfo
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.