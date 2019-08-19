Sharesight expands global offering with Interactive Brokers integration

Award-winning fintech announces a new Interactive Brokers integration, making it easy for investors worldwide to track their investment performance.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australia and New Zealand fintech, Sharesight , announces their new Interactive Brokers integration, making it easy for investors worldwide to track their investment performance.With the new Interactive Brokers integration, investors across the world trading stocks, ETFs and managed funds (also known as mutual funds) with Interactive Brokers can now easily take advantage of Sharesight’s award-winning portfolio performance and tax reporting.Sharesight is an award-winning investment portfolio tracker used by both individual investors and financial professionals across 93 countries. This integration allows investors trading with Interactive brokers to directly connect their accounts to the portfolio tracker, and adds to the list of over 100 brokers supported by Sharesight through either the Sharesight API or importing emailed trade confirmations.As Sharesight continues to expand their ecosystem of partners and integrations that connect with the portfolio tracker, they are eager to partner with other solutions that share their vision of making the lives of investors easier through technology. And as the Top Online Broker for nine consecutive years, as awarded by Barron's, the tech-first approach of Interactive Brokers and its global reach made it a highly demanded integration by Sharesight users.Once investors connect their Interactive Brokers account to Sharesight, their trades are automatically added to their portfolio, giving them data-driven insights to help them make better investment decisions.Sharesight’s annualised total performance calculations automatically factors-in the impact of price changes, brokerage fees, dividends, and currency fluctuations giving investors the full picture of their investment portfolio. Additionally, Sharesight allows investors to benchmark their portfolio against any stock or ETF, as well as visualise their diversification and asset allocation. The built-in tax reports enable investors to calculate their Taxable Income, Capital Gains Tax, Unrealised Gains (tax loss selling), and FIF, which can greatly save on accounting fees at tax time.“Over the years, one of the most requested features from our clients has been integration with Interactive Brokers. It is with great pleasure that we officially announce that this integration is now available in Sharesight. Sharesight users are always on the lookout for access to global markets at a lower cost, and we are delighted to provide this."“As Sharesight continues our expansion beyond Australia and New Zealand, we're always looking to partner with best-of-breed solutions like Interactive Brokers who share our vision of the globally engaged investor,” says Sharesight CEO Doug Morris.“As this has been one of our most popular feature requests in recent years, we're really pleased to be able to offer an integration with Interactive Brokers. We've had a large pool of enthusiastic customers willing to try things out and provide feedback during the development process, and as a result, the finished product is already proving to be a big hit with the Sharesight userbase. Interactive Brokers have been great to work with, and very accommodating to our requirements” says Sharesight co-founder and CTO Scott Ryburn.About SharesightSharesight is an award-winning fintech company with offices in Wellington, New Zealand and Sydney, Australia. Its online portfolio tracker and performance reporting tool is used by DIY investors and finance professionals in over 90 countries. Sharesight syncs with brokers to track trades, dividends, and corporate actions automatically, and allows clients to securely share portfolio access with others. For more information, visit sharesight.com



