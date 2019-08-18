AGF Management Limited (AGF) Responds to Media Reports

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While it is the policy of AGF Management Limited (TSX:AGF.B) not to confirm or deny market rumours, in response to media reports in the U.K. regarding a potential change to its investment in Smith & Williamson, a private client business based in the U.K., AGF confirms that Smith & Williamson, a company which AGF currently owns a stake in, is in exclusive discussions with Tilney regarding a possible merger of the two companies.



While these discussions are ongoing, there can be no certainty these will lead to a transaction. As such, AGF does not intend to make any further press release or announcement regarding these matters unless and until a binding, definitive transaction agreement is reached.

About AGF Management Limited



Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.



AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $38 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.



Media Contact



Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4169

amanda.marchment@agf.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.