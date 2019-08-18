How to lose a billion dollars in market capitalization in the Cannabis Industry

Canntrust, Curaleaf, Jetblack and more...

(OTCMKTS:CURLF CTST JTBK TRTC ADPT)

CHICAGO, IL , UNITED STATES, August 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many marijuana stocks are having wild rides lately. (CTST) Canntrust Holdings Inc. has been hit with compliance issues from Health Canada recently. This may cause the company to not file its periodic reports on time, which has sent its stock on a downhill ride and has caused the company’s market capitalization to lose around a billion dollars in value. A staggering loss of value for shareholders, which has triggered one law firm to openly discuss a class action lawsuit.

(CURLF) Curaleaf Holdings, with ties to wealthy American and Russian entrepreneurs, has been on an acquisition campaign. Curaleaf recently purchased the brand Select, which is a major player on the west coast for marijuana extraction and oils. It will be exciting to see how Select will be handled by Curaleaf along with its other acquisitions.

Jetblack Corp. (JTBK), a company many have not heard of, has been laying the foundation for long term growth. The company has restated its articles of incorporation and corporate bylaws, which locks the authorized share count so that it can’t be raised in the future, unless with majority shareholder approval. Which is an effort to curb future dilution for shareholders. Majority shareholder approval has also been adopted for all corporate actions relating to stock structure or compensation of officers and directors. JTBK is in the process of transferring a marijuana producers license in Oregon, to begin operations.

Terra Tech Corp. (TRTC), a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agricultural company, recently announced it has broke ground on its location in Santa Ana. The company plans to build a retail store at the East Dyer Road, Santa Ana location. Terra Tech is even planning to include an event facility to host cannabis-themed events.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT), one of the most exciting IPO’s recently, has appreciated over 100% since June. The company reported a loss of $16.4 million or $1.23 a share on Tuesday for the second quarter. Revenue almost doubled since the year-ago quarter. On Wednesday pre-market shares were down 8.5%. By the end of the week share price recovered quickly at roughly $46 a share.

