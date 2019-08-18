Troika addresses peace and security situation in southern Africa

Dar es Salaam - Issues related to peace, security and democracy-building in Southern Africa, with emphasis on the Kingdom of Lesotho and Zimbabwe, were under consideration on Friday, in Dar es Salaam, United Republic of Tanzania, at the Troika meeting between the Heads of State of Angola, João Lourenço, Zambia?s Edgar Lingu and Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe.,

The meeting was attended by the presidents of South Africa, Ciryl Ramaphosa, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Félix Antoine Tshisekedi, who together with their counterparts attended on Saturday and Sunday the 38th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Approached by the press, Foreign minister Manuel Augusto, who is part of the Angolan delegation, said that the Heads of State at the Troika meeting paid special attention to the current situation in the Kingdom of Lesotho.

The Kingdom of Lesotho has experienced a protracted political crisis characterized by coups and attempted coups d'états, as well as falls of governments and early elections. In 2015 and 2017, it recorded the assassination of two chiefs of the armed forces.

Manuel Augusto stressed that in the case of Lesotho, Troika leaders have made some decisions that will lead to the consolidation of the process in that country.

