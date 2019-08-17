Luanda hosts new quadripartite meeting

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 17 - The Angolan, DRC, Rwanda and Ugandan Heads of State will meet next Wednesday, in Luanda, at a quadripartite meeting. ,

João Lourenço, Félix Tshisekedi, Paul Kagame and Yoweri Museveni, respectively, will attend this meeting to witness the signing of instruments that enshrine the understanding reached between Uganda and Rwanda.

The understandings were reached after contacts undertaken by Angola and assisted by DR Congo, according to a note from the Civil Office of the President of the Republic.

The meeting follows the quadripartite summit held last July 12, in Luanda.

At the summit, the four Heads of State condemned the persistence of armed groups in eastern DRC that hamper the ongoing peace process and destabilize neighboring countries.

The leaders welcomed the efforts made by the DRC authorities to pacify the entire national territory, but condemned the evolution and persistence of the armed groups.

The Heads of State underlined the importance of the "permanent, frank and open dialogue" that should be developed, both bilaterally between the states of the region and at the multilateral level, for the consolidation of peace and security as fundamental premises for economic integration.

At the meeting, it was decided to prioritize the settlement of any dispute between their respective countries by peaceful means, through conventional channels and in the spirit of African brotherhood and solidarity.

At the summit, the four leaders welcomed the willingness of Uganda and Rwanda to continue the dialogue with a view to finding a solution to existing problems.

