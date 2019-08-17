Court receives case against Higino Carneiro

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 17 - The Attorney General Office (PGR) has already referred to the Supreme Court the criminal lawsuit in which the former minister of Public Works, Higino Carneiro, and the former director of the extinct Institutional Communication Revitalization and Execution Office (Grecima) are levelled several charges, as confirmed by the state-owned daily newspaper “Jornal de Angola”.,

According to the source (Jornal de Angola), the cases involving Higino Carneiro and Manuel Rabelais were handed over last Wednesday to the Supreme Court Registry in Luanda.

An instance of appeal in Angola, the Supreme Court adjudicates in the Criminal Chamber cases involving personalities with special status (deputies, ministers, etc.).

The Supreme Court shall request the Speaker of the National Assembly (parliament) to cancel the immunities of the deputies concerned in order to proceed with the lawsuit.

The source has not mentioned, however, the crimes the two personalities are indicted for.

The request to waive the immunities of deputies in office should be examined in the Committee of Constitutional and Legal Affairs, and Ethics, Mandates and Parliamentary Decorum Committee.

