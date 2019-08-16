Goldgroup Provides Update in Respect of Majority Voting Policy

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldgroup Mining Inc. (“Goldgroup” or the “Company”) (TSX:GGA, OTC:GGAZF, BMV SIX:GGAN.MX) announces that further to its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) of the Company held on July 31, 2019, directors Keith Piggott and Harry Burgess have not tendered their resignations as directors pursuant to the Company’s Majority Voting Policy, due to mitigating circumstances which have been communicated to the TSX. As required by the TSX, the Company’s Majority Voting Policy requires a director who receives more “withheld” votes than “for” votes in the election of directors to immediately tender his or her resignation as a director. Please refer to the Company’s news release of August 2, 2019 for details of the AGM votes.



About Goldgroup

Goldgroup is a Canadian-based gold production, development, and exploration Company with a significant upside in a portfolio of projects in Mexico and Ecuador, including a 50% interest in DynaResource de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., which owns 100% of the high-grade gold exploration project, San José de Gracia located in the State of Sinaloa. The Company operates its 100%-owned Cerro Prieto heap-leach gold mine, in the State of Sonora, Mexico, and is continuing the environmental assessment and permitting processes to advance to production the El Mozo property in Ecuador.

Goldgroup is led by a team of highly successful and seasoned individuals with extensive expertise in mine development, corporate finance, and exploration in Mexico and Ecuador. Goldgroup's mission is to increase gold production, mineral resources, profitability and cash flow, with a view to building a leading gold producer.

For further information on Goldgroup, please visit www.goldgroupmining.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Investor Relations

Toll Free: 1-877-655-ozAu (6928)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.