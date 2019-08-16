Govt reviews proposals on changes to education, training system

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 16 - Angolan government Friday analysed the Draft Amendments to Basic Education and Teaching System Law to clarify the type and designation of the institutions of each education subsystem.,

This was at the 7th Meeting of the Commission for Political and Social of Cabinet Council, chaired by minister of State for Social Affairs, Carolina Cerqueira.

The press release emerged from the meeting states that the changes aimed to reaffirm the teacher's core role and reinforce strictness and experience in accessing to class.

The proposal to change the Law No. 17/16 of 17 October is also intended to align the duration of general secondary education training with that of technical-vocational secondary education.

The nature of secondary and binary of the higher education subsystem, which comprises university and polytechnic education.

The note also reiterates the free primary education in public institutions.

The Commission also discussed adaptation projects of organic status of the National Institute for Training of Staff in Education sector.

Others issues discussed include the organisation of the National Institute of Special Education to ensure the implementation, monitoring and execution of the educational, scientific and pedagogical policy related to children and students with disabilities.

The Friday session also approached a draft law on the institutions of traditional power.

