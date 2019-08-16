Minister recommends speedup in poverty fight

Quiuaba Nzoji, ANGOLA, August 16 - Angolan minister of Social Action, Family and Women's Promotion Faustina Alves Friday directed the municipal administrators of the northern Malanje province to speed up the implementation process of poverty fight scheme.,

Faustina Alves recommended so during a meeting with the administrators from the 14 municipalities of the northern Malanje province, held in Quiuaba Nzonje municipality.

The minister focused on the results of the Local Development and Poverty Combat Programme.

The municipal administrators were recommended to include the vulnerable families in income-generating activities, by compiling a precise record of vulnerable people.

She also spoke of integrating the sociologists, psychologists and other specialists in the municipal departments of the sector to help in implementation of the projects aimed to address the pressing issues in the communities.

