Angolan president arrives in Tanzania for SADC meeting

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 16 - Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço arrived Friday in Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania, to attend on Saturday and Sunday the 39th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC). ,

On arrival, João Lourenço was received by the Minister of Land and Human Settlement Development, William Lukuvi, and the Angolan Ambassador to Tanzania, Sandro de Oliveira.

Earlier this evening, the Angolan Head of State attends a Troika mini-summit with counterparts of Zambia Edgar Lungu and Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Dar-Es-Salaam summit is being preceded by the meetings of experts and the organisation’s Council of Ministers, who have already evaluated the implementation of SADC’s 2015/2020 Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP).

During the summit, the ministers are to propose to the SADC leaders, among other issues, the creation of emergency and early warning mechanisms, having into perspective the prevention of climatic phenomena, as well as the transformation of the SADC Parliamentary Forum into a regional parliament.

During the gathering, Tanzania is to take over from Namibia the rotating SADC presidency for one year.

SADC comprises Angola, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini (former Swaziland), Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Mauritius, Namibia, DR Congo, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

