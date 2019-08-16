Brompton Funds Declare Distributions

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: BFIN.U, BPRF.U, HIG.U, TLF.U) – Brompton Funds is pleased to announce distributions to unitholders for the record date of August 30, 2019. Distributions for the August record date have been adjusted to cover the short period from the listing of the USD units of each fund on August 12, 2019 to August 31, 2019.



Record Date – August 30, 2019 and Payment Date – September 16, 2019

In addition, Brompton Funds is pleased to announce full monthly distributions for the same funds for September 2019 as follows:

Record Date – September 30, 2019 and Payment Date – October 15, 2019

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with over $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton’s investment solutions include TSX closed-end funds and exchange traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the funds, to the future outlook of the funds and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the funds. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.



