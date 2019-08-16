DOE Announces $59 Million and 43 projects to Accelerate Advanced Vehicle Technologies Research

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, U.S. Department of Energy Under Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes announced $59 million for 43 projects for new and innovative advanced vehicle technologies research. Funded through the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, these projects address priorities in advanced batteries and electric drive systems, co-optimized engine and fuel technologies, materials for more efficient powertrains, and alternative fuels and new energy efficient mobility systems.. These projects support the Energy Department’s goals to strengthen national security, support American energy dominance, enable future economic growth, and increase transportation affordability for all Americans.

“Vehicles drive our national economy,” said Under Secretary Menezes. “At DOE, we support a broad portfolio of technologies, generating the knowledge needed for industry to further develop and commercialize affordable, secure, and reliable transportation systems.”

Annually, vehicles transport 11 billion tons of freight – more than $35 billion worth of goods each day – and move people more than 3 trillion vehicle-miles. The average U.S. household spends nearly one-fifth of its total family expenditures on transportation, making it the most expensive spending category after housing. For example, projects selected today will accelerate the development of lithium-metal solid state batteries (materials, tools, and modeling), novel materials and designs for advanced electric motors, and combine new powertrain materials with new combustion regimes to significantly improve fuel economy.

