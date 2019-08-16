Demand for Autologous Fat Grafting Positively Endorsed by Rising Breast Augmentation Procedures, reports Fact.MR

North America is anticipated to remain the leading market for autologous fat grafting during the forecast period 2019-2029.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR has published a new study titled “ Autologous Fat Grafting Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029”, which orates the future prospects set to strike the autologous fat grafting market during the forecast period. It is believed that autologous fat grafting would become the next leading edge technology in the aesthetic medicine landscape. The report further highlights various market facets such as macro-economic factors, Y-o-Y growth trend, absolute $ opportunity analysis, value chain and market dynamics, with a purpose to enlighten the readers.

According to research findings, autologous fat grafting continues to receive popularity due to its effective nature concerned with volume filling applications. Some of the leading players in the autologous fat grafting market are working relentlessly to discover ideal procedure for the process, bearing in mind patient-related traits while framing strategies. As per report specifics, the autologous fat grafting market is likely to register ~14% CAGR through 2029.

Demand for Breast Augmentation Set to Enhance Autologous Fat Grafting Market

The report opines that demand for autologous fat grafting is supported by its promising technique for breast augmentation. It is noted that the bandwidth of prospects for the stakeholders towards the development of products as well as accessories is expected to take a positive turn during the period until 2029. Gains from autologous fat grafting targeted towards breast augmentation would account for ~50% market shares in the year 2019.

North America Emerges as Promising Market with Rising Dermatology Procedures

Focusing on the regional market share, North America will rise to become the leading market for autologous fat grafting with ~40% share in 2019. The presence of favorable reimbursement policies appropriate to dermatology procedures along with aesthetic medicines forecast significant growth for the autologous fat grafting market in North America. There have been promising sectors of research across autologous fat grafting that have been given high-end prominence, with confined experiments on ASC culture and expansion, tissue engineering constructs together with clinical reconstructive processes.

Use of Liposuction Systems Encouraging Demand for Autologous Fat Grafting

As per report insights, rising adoption of integrated fat transfer systems aimed at removing local deposits of excess fat through minimal incision have considerably driven the demand for integrated fat transfer systems. Moreover, the report stresses on a notable rise in the application of liposuction systems in autologous fat grafting, due to their capability to successfully reduce surgeon fatigue as well as the delivery of a safer and precise solution.

As the report reaches the edge, readers can receive necessary information related to the competitive scenario active in the global autologous fat grafting market. Some of the leading players mentioned in the report include names like MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC , Sterimedix Ltd, Human Med AG, Ranfac Corp , HK Surgical Inc , Black Tie Medical Inc. (Tulip Medical Inc.), Sterimedix Ltd etc. Each of these companies have been carefully assessed on the basis of product portfolio, sales footprint and strategy overview.

