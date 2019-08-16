Vice-president points out challenges of Law Faculty

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 16 - The vice-president of Angola, Bornito de Sousa, pointed out on Thursday in Luanda, the quality of the teaching process and scientific production and challenges faced by higher education institutions, the public Faculty of Law, in particular.,

The official made the statement to the press at the end of a celebration ceremony of 40th anniversary of Agostinho Neto Public University.

According to the vice-president, there is no doubt that one of the elements, which enables to learn the quality of universities raking, in general terms, and faculties in particular, is the work performed by the academics.

Questioned on the quality of teaching, the official affirmed that other elements that allow to conduct this sort of assessment is the level of the academic teachers, the number of doctors, masters and graduates as well as the quantity of working time and modernity of the syllabus.

