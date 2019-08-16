YUMMIES NEAR-PERFECT SCORE ON INDEPENDENT FOOD SAFETY AUDIT

Dinant’s Iconic Brand Awarded SQF Certification

Dinant’s hi-tech snacks factory in San Pedro Sula, Honduras – which produces Zambos, Ranchitas, Del Rancho and other varieties under the iconic Yummies brand – recently received the internationally-recognized SQF certification for its highly advanced Safe Quality Food program.

With a near-perfect score of 97%, Dinant’s Snack’s processing plant was rewarded for the extensive investments the company has made across its expanding operations.

Company spokesman, Mr. Pineda, commented, “After four days of robust independent auditing, our Yummies manufacturing facility was given a near-perfect 97% score for its food’s safety quality management systems, demonstrating that we consistently produce safe and high-quality products for our ever-increasing numbers of loyal customers throughout the Central American region, the Dominican Republic and beyond.”

The SQF Safe Quality Food Program is an internationally-renowned certification that rewards a culture of safe quality and encourages responsible manufacturing and agricultural processes that help to increase product yield by reducing waste. It relies on third-party assessment to verify adherence to the rigorous requirements on the SQF Code.

Mr. Pineda continued, “We can now add the SQF certification to recently renewed certifications for environmental management (ISO 14001) and occupational health and safety (OHSAS 18001) at the Yummies manufacturing plant. With a commitment to high quality products, strong brands, and a policy of constant innovation, Dinant has reaffirmed its position as one the most established companies in the mass consumer goods market in Central America and Dominican Republic”

Dinant’s popular Yummies snacks are made using corn, yucca, plantain, malanga, camote, cashew and potatoes supplied by a range of producers, including local independent farmers.

In 2016, Zambos - the iconic snacks brand made by Dinant and part of Honduran culture – was selected to represent Honduras in a Government campaign to promote the nation’s values, traditions and skills abroad.

About Corporacion Dinant: Dinant is a family-owned consumer products manufacturer founded in Honduras in 1960. Its products are sold across Central America and the Dominican Republic. Dinant employs 8,000 people, supports over 22,000 livelihoods, and contributes significantly to all communities in which it operates. For more information, please visit www.dinant.com.

The SQF Certification is the only one of its kind recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) and is the only program with a food-quality component added to its food-safety platform. For more information, please visit www.sqfi.com.

This material is distributed by Tricuro LLC on behalf of Corporacion Dinant. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

