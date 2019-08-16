Forbes Recognizes PharmCo Rx for its Expertise in CBD Products

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, today announced that it has garnered media coverage in Forbes in an article titled, It's national CBD Day: Have You Tried These Products? by Jeanne Croteau.



“PharmCo recently began providing CBD as an alternative or additional therapy for our patients,” said S. Parikh Mars, CEO of Progressive Care Inc. “We specialize in fighting opioid dependency and abuse through creating custom compounds and providing personalized medication therapy management for our patients. We believe that our knowledge and expertise in CBD is beneficial to patients exploring their treatment options and we want to provide our patients with the best products on the market for their individual needs.”

In the article published August 8, 2019 in Forbes titled, It's National CBD Day: Have You Tried These Products? Forbes writer, Jeanne Croteau mentions “a growing number of professional athletes are using CBD for pain relief and recovery. To meet this growing demand PharmCo Rx, a Florida-based company, has become the first [independent] pharmacy to offer CBD tinctures and capsules.”

“We are proud to be recognized by Forbes as a trusted source for CBD products,” Ms. Mars continued. “We have done extensive research into CBD and its benefits and risks to patients. We believe that a well-qualified pharmacy is the best place to get CBD therapy information and products with verified ingredients.”

The Forbes article also highlights that “along with prescription medications, custom compounds and over-the-counter medicine, PharmCo Rx sells a variety of vitamins and supplements, including CBD products. South [and Central] Florida residents can even take advantage of free delivery, without a minimum purchase.”

The recent media coverage comes after the company’s efforts to provide its network with more healthcare informational resources through PharmCo Pharmacy . Additional commentary from Progressive Care’s CEO about the company and industry as a whole can be found on the Progressive Care blog and PharmCo blog .

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its PharmCo, LLC, is a South Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

