Angolan president congratulates India over 72nd Anniversary

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 16 - Angola’s president, João Lourenço, on Thursday, congratulated the government and people of India over its 72nd Independence Anniversary.,

In a congratulatory message the Angolan Head of State underscores the fact that there is satisfactory cooperation between the two nations with good results that encourage continuing working towards the consolidation and expansion to other important sectors for the two nations, in the perspective of increasing actions leading to mutual benefits and boosting progress and development of social wellbeing.

“I hope Angola and India, in an elevated level, can in the coming days express their expectation and interests and outline paths leading to its accomplishment”, reads the note.

In the ambit of the existing bilateral cooperation, India offers annually post-graduate scholarships and 30 vacancies as part of the Asian nations’ technical and economic cooperation programme for courses of medicine.

