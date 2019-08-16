SPILT Unveil Third Release Of The Month

SPILT - FUNNY MONEY (c) Jacaranda Records

Third spatial release of the summer provides binaural blast of immersive music

Sometimes, it takes three council estate kids to take the bleeding obvious and beat it until it’s just a sticky smear on concrete.” — Ray Mia

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, August 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPILT’s latest track - FUNNY MONEY - is out today.Another binaural blast into the world of spatial audio, the band’s third immersive release of the summer arrives in a sonic blast designed to turn your ears inside out and reboot your brain. Jacaranda Records Capomaestro Ray Mia said:“SPILT are from a place people don’t understand, because it shatters a cosy world view. Sometimes, it takes three council estate kids to take the bleeding obvious and beat it until it’s just a sticky smear on concrete.“FUNNY MONEY is an authentic voice from a place where kids have nothing, apart from a brutal understanding that money means nothing - and everything - at the same time. “ [Listen Here] [Wear Headphones]Release DetailsFunny Money was performed by SPILT, and written by Morgan Molyneux, Ronald Ayres & Josh Cunningham.Supervising Immersive Mix Producer: mrmmrImmersive Mix engineering & mixing by James KershawStereo Mix production, engineering & mixing by Jonathan TringhamFrom Immersive-first Label Jacaranda Records, pioneers in spatial audio, the binaural master provides anyone using a set of standard headphones a three-dimensional audio experience - and richer stereo for anyone using speakers. The track is available to stream or download via Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Deezer and all major streaming services.SPILT are:Mo Molyneux (Vocals/guitar)Ron Ayres (Bass)Josh Cunningham (Drums)About Jacaranda RecordsJacaranda Records is a reimagined record label driven by immersive audio, with a street network of live music venues and record stores in the heart of Liverpool - The UK's music city.Working with a wide international coalition of musicians, producers, managers and audio visual experts, the label provides a disruptive antidote to the traditional music industry ethos, forging new approaches to music creation, manufacture, promotion and distribution that leave control and revenues firmly in the hands of our artists.We provide developing and established artists with a range of creative, technical and monetization services while preserving their full mechanical, publishing and IP rights. Artist focused, forward-thinking and expert in deploying innovative technologies and techniques through every stage of the recording, release, distribution and commercialisation cycles, the label works with a diverse range of creatives and performers to maximise the impact and returns for their work, all the while re-imagining, re-inventing and re-defining what impact and return means.The latest evolution of the brand that launched The Beatles , Jacaranda Records is taking the soul of an organisation built on launching talent in a City where music is in its DNA, and forging a new path to support and build on the breadth of talent that walks its streets - all with an attitude and vision befitting its people and the global audiences who care about music.

SPILT - FUNNY MONEY (Binaural)



