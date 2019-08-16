Global Organ-on-a-Chip Markets to 2023 with Profiles of Emulate, Hurel, Insphero, Organovo and Synvivo
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organ-on-a-Chip: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report covers various types of products available in the organ-on-a-chip market and potential application sectors in various industries.
The organ-on-a-chip market is broken down by product into instruments and consumables. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each product, application, cell type, and end-user, with an estimated value derived from the revenues of manufacturers. Revenue generated from the installation and maintenance of instruments has been excluded from the report.
An organ-on-a-chip is a type of artificial organ that possesses the capability to simulate activities, mechanics and physiological response similar to that of an organ system. These are multi-channel 3-D microfluidic cell culture chips that are primarily being used in life science and drug development research because of their ability to imitate human microenvironments in vitro. The unique characteristics of organ-on-a-chip are worked out by integrating biology and advanced engineering. Cell biology, microfluidics, and microfabrication are core fields paving their way towards the development of organ-on-a-chip.
Organ-on-a-chip is seen as a priority testing alternative replacing animals in life science research, toxicology testing and drug development studies around the globe. The European Union parliament is looking forward to revising laws involving animal testing. Through groups such as the European Partnership for Alternative Approaches to Animal Testing (EPAA) and International Council of Animal Protection in OECD Programmes (ICAPO), the parliament is seeking to implement policies circumventing 3R (refinement, reduction, and replacement) practices in biomedical research, according to the National Centre for the Replacement Refinement & Reduction of Animals in Research.
The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB), the largest coalition of biomedical research in the U.S. has made organ-on-a-chip a priority investment for research and development for the next five years. Through organ-on-a-chip, FASEB is looking forward to improved productivity in research.
This report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional organ-on-a-chip market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market and current trends within the industry.
The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global organ-on-a-chip market.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the global market for organ-on-a-chip within the industry
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Description of potential applications in pharmaceutical and life science research sectors, including preclinical drugs testing, drug screening, personalized medicine, phenotypic screening, lead optimization, and disease modeling
- Information on multi-channel 3-D microfluidic cell culture chip and discussion of their ability to imitate human microenvironment in vitro
- Discussion on how organ on a chip is emerging as a priority testing alternative which is replacing animals in life science research, toxicology testing and drug development studies
- Knowledge about the implementation of 3rs (replacement, refinement, and reduction of animals-based research) in the industry
- Insights into government programs and policies in support of organ-on-chip and coverage of revised laws involving animal testing
- Company profiles of the top players in the industry, including Emulate, Hurel Corp., Insphero, Organovo and Synvivo
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Introduction
- Developments in Drug Discovery
- 1950-1970
- 1970-1990
- 1990-2010
- 2010 to the Present
- Market Potential
- Investment Analysis
- Regulatory Framework
- United States
- European Union
- China
- Japan
- Industry Growth Drivers
- Rising Demand to Enhance the Effectiveness of Clinical Trials
- Increasing Investments for Drug Research and Development
- Increasing Adoption of Organ-on-a-Chip in Multiple Applications
- Surging Demand for Lung-Based Organ Cultures in Clinical Studies
Chapter 4 Global Organ-on-a-Chip Market by Type
- Liver
- Liver on a Chip Classification Depending on Their Principal Actions
- Heart
- Kidney
- Lung
- Other Organs
Chapter 5 Global Organ-on-a-Chip Market by End User
- Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
- Cosmetics Industry
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Increasing R&D Spending
- Other End Users
Chapter 6 Global Organ-on-a-Chip Market by Offering
- Products
- Services
Chapter 7 Global Organ-on-a-Chip Market by Application
- Drug Discovery and Development
- Toxicological Research
- Physiological Model Development
Chapter 8 Global Organ-on-a-Chip Market by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 9 Organ-on-a-Chip Industry Structure
- Raw Material Suppliers
- Quality and Technology
- Terms and Conditions
- Cost-Effective Components
- Manufacturers
- Distributors
- End Users of Consumables
- Innovation Within the Industry
- Competitive Analysis
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- 4Dcell
- Axosim
- Beonchip
- Biomimx
- Bioivt
- Cherry Biotech
- CN Bio
- Elveflow
- Emulate, Inc.
- Fluigent
- Hesperos, Inc.
- Hurel Corp.
- Insphero
- Kirkstall
- Micronit
- Mesobio Tech
- Mimetas
- Nortis
- Organovo
- Synvivo
- Tara Biosystems, Inc.
- Tissuse Gmbh
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dokked
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.