/EIN News/ -- Further to the press release of July 5, 2019 giving notice that the Golar LNG Limited 2019 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 27, 2019, a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on our website at http://www.golarlng.com and in the attachments below.

Golar LNG Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

August 16, 2019

Attachments



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.