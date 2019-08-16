Global Compound Management Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025
Compound Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$333.1 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 14.6%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Instruments, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$243.4 Million by the year 2025, Instruments will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$25.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$25.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Instruments will reach a market size of US$16.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$54.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Biosero Inc.
- Brooks Automation
- Evotec Ag
- Frontier Scientific
- Hamilton Company
- Icagen Corporation
- Labcyte
- Tcg Lifesciences Pvt.
- Ttp Group
- Tecan Group
- Wuxi Apptec
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Compound Management: A Prelude
- Evolution of Drug Discovery: An Insight
- COMPETITION
- Global Top 10 Bio-Pharma Companies (2016): Ranked by Sales and R&D Expenditure in US$ Million
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Compound Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Software (Product & Services) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Outsourcing Services (Product & Services) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Instruments (Product & Services) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Biological Samples (Sample) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Chemical Compounds (Sample) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Enhanced Activities in Drug Discovery Provide Boost to Compound Management Market
- Biopharmaceutical Industry: A Major Growth Driver
- Increasing Trend towards Outsourcing of Compound Management Propels the Market Growth
- Huge Capital Investment for Establishing Compound Management Facilities: A Market Constraint
- Compound Management: Challenges
- Chemical Compounds Segment: Largest Share in the Global Market
- Outsourcing Services Segment to Maintain Fastest Growth
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- An Introduction to Compound Management
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Compound Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Software (Product & Services) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Outsourcing Services (Product & Services) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Instruments (Product & Services) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Biological Samples (Sample) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
- Chemical Compounds (Sample) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Compound Management Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Software (Product & Services) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Outsourcing Services (Product & Services) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Instruments (Product & Services) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Biological Samples (Sample) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Chemical Compounds (Sample) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h91zis
