Global Compound Management Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

Compound Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$333.1 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 14.6%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Instruments, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$243.4 Million by the year 2025, Instruments will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$25.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$25.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Instruments will reach a market size of US$16.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$54.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Compound Management: A Prelude

Evolution of Drug Discovery: An Insight

COMPETITION

Global Top 10 Bio-Pharma Companies (2016): Ranked by Sales and R&D Expenditure in US$ Million

Global Competitor Market Shares

Compound Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Software (Product & Services) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Outsourcing Services (Product & Services) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Instruments (Product & Services) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Biological Samples (Sample) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Chemical Compounds (Sample) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Enhanced Activities in Drug Discovery Provide Boost to Compound Management Market

Biopharmaceutical Industry: A Major Growth Driver

Increasing Trend towards Outsourcing of Compound Management Propels the Market Growth

Huge Capital Investment for Establishing Compound Management Facilities: A Market Constraint

Compound Management: Challenges

Chemical Compounds Segment: Largest Share in the Global Market

Outsourcing Services Segment to Maintain Fastest Growth

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Compound Management

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Compound Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Software (Product & Services) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Outsourcing Services (Product & Services) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Instruments (Product & Services) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Biological Samples (Sample) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Chemical Compounds (Sample) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Compound Management Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Software (Product & Services) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Outsourcing Services (Product & Services) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Instruments (Product & Services) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Biological Samples (Sample) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Chemical Compounds (Sample) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h91zis

