Global DC-DC Converters Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025
The "DC-DC Converters - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
DC-DC Converters market worldwide is projected to grow by US$816.8 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 3%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. DC-DC Converters, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.4 Billion by the year 2025, DC-DC Converters will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$35.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$150.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, DC-DC Converters will reach a market size of US$277.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$207 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc.
- Bel Fuse
- Cosel Co., Ltd.
- Crane Aerospace & Electronics
- Delta Electronics
- Ericsson Ab
- Fdk Corporation
- General Electric Company
- Murata Manufacturing
- Texas Instruments
- Traco Electronic Ag
- Vicor Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- DC-DC Converters Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- TABLE 1: DC-DC Converters Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
- TABLE 2: DC-DC Converters Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
- TABLE 3: DC-DC Converters Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US DC-DC Converters Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European DC-DC Converters Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/85z7gv
