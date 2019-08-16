Global Dust Control Systems - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dust Control Systems - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Dust Control Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.6 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 4.6%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Wet, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.7 Billion by the year 2025, Wet will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$223 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$719.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Wet will reach a market size of US$782.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include:



Beltran Technologies

Bosstek

Colliery Dust Control (Pty)

Cw Machine Worx

Donaldson Co.

Dust Control Systems

Dust Control Technologies

Duztech Ab

Emicontrols

Heylo Gmbh

Illinois Tool Works

Savic Group

Sly Filters Europe

Spraying Systems (India) Private Limited

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Market Overview on Dust Control Systems

Upsurge in Mining Activities Drive Demand for Dust Control Systems

Wet Type Dust Control System Leading the Global Market

COMPETITION

Global Dry Type Dust Control Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Competitor Market Shares

Dust Control Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Wet (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Dry (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization Drives the Market

Innovative Product Development: A New Mantra for Market Survival

Building and Construction Industry: A Major Growth Driver

Lack of Awareness on Dust Control Systems among Emerging Countries Restrict Market Expansion

Government Initiatives for Introducing New Standards and Regulations on Worker and Environment Safety Impacts the Market Positively

High Cost: A Major Drawback

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Dust Control Systems: An Introduction

Standards and Specifications

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Dust Control Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Wet (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Dry (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Dust Control Systems Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Wet (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Dry (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/okelq2

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.