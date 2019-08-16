Global High-K and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market 2019-2025: Surging Demand in Nanotechnology & Emerging Applications in LEDs

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Interconnect, Capacitor, Gates), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, Latin America), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market size is projected to reach USD 789.8 million by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2025



The trend of miniaturization of semiconductor and electronic devices and the need for enhancing their performance are expected to drive the market.



Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) is the subclass of the Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) process, which is used to manufacture thin films. The ALD method is used for depositing multi-component thin films by co-injecting precursors, such as Hf and Si, for forming a single layer, homogenous film used in several applications, such as self-aligned patterning, 3D NAND, and FinFET. The ALD process has the ability to create metal, as well as dielectric, films based on the precursor requi5krements.



Insulator materials with high dielectric constant (k) play a vital role in modern semiconductor devices and are used for insulating gates from channels in transistors and decoupling filter capacitor to protect microcircuits from unwanted noise. They are also used in the capacitors that store memory bits in DRAM. Moreover, high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors play a critical role in Very-Large-Scale Integration (VLSI) technology and in the scaling of semiconductor devices to 10 nm and beyond nodes. High-k insulators are required to maintain the capacitance of smaller semiconductor devices.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

The global high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market was valued at USD 456.5 million in 2018 and is estimated register a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2025

The interconnect segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is expected to reach over USD 394.9 million by 2025

Asia Pacific led the market in 2018 and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to high demand for high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors and rapid growth of electronics industry in China, India, and many South East Asian countries

Some of the key companies in the market include Air Liquide, Air Products & Chemicals, Inc., Praxair, Merck KGaAS, AFC Hitech, and Dow Chemical Company

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends,and Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation



Chapter 4 Industry Outlook

4.1 High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market Snapshot

4.2 Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market

4.3 Technology Segment Trends

4.4 Regional Segment Trends

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 High k and ALD/CVD metal precursors technology landscape

4.7 Roadmap for precursor development

4.8 Expected developments in the semiconductor industry

4.9 Market Variable Analysis

4.9.1 Market drivers analysis

4.9.1.1 Surging demand in nanotechnology applications

4.9.1.2 Emerging applications of high-k materials in LEDs

4.9.2 Market restraint analysis

4.9.2.1 Risks associated with higher impurity levels

4.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.11 PEST Analysis

4.12 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

4.13 Competitive And Vendor Landscape

4.13.1 High-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market - Key company analysis, 2018

4.14 Penetration & growth prospect mapping



Chapter 5 High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market: Technology Estimates & Trend analysis

5.1 Segment Analysis

5.2 Interconnect

5.3 Capacitors

5.4 Gates



Chapter 6 High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market: Regional Estimates & Trend



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape



Air Liquide

Adeka Corporation

SAFC Hitech Ltd. (Merck KGaA)

AG Semiconductor Services Inc.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Colnatec

Dow Chemical

Dynamic Network Factory Inc.

JSR Corporation

Linde

NANMAT

Praxair

Samsung Electronics

Strem Chemicals Inc.

Tri Chemical Laboratories Inc.

Union Pacific Chemicals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xtv5qf





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.