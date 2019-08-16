Global Flexible Packaging Technology, Innovation and Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024 - Rising demand of Sustainable Packaging Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology, Innovation and Market Report: Global Flexible Packaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The flexible packaging is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming years. As the world is moving towards sustainability, the novel bio-based and biodegradable packaging materials are expected to create a profitable future in the flexible packaging. The report provides in-depth analysis from the technology perspective which is segmented based upon application, material, printing technology and region.



Cost-effectiveness and increased shelf life of the products is stroking the demand for flexible plastic packaging. Moreover, due to busy lifestyles, the demand for convenient products has increased, which has led to a rise in demand for flexible packs. Flexible plastic packaging requires less resources and energy for packaging; thus, flexible packs are accessible at low costs. Flexible plastic packaging enables to pack the product in the least amount of packaging material, thereby lowering product warehousing and shipping expenses while maintaining or improving product protection. Technological innovation, sustainability concerns and attractive economics are the reasons for the phenomenal growth of flexible packaging.



From the global perspective in terms of IP activities, Asian countries have the majority share in flexible packaging wherein China is leading major in terms of patenting activity followed by US and Europe. Various active research collaborations, acquisitions and licensing activities are currently going on among companies and universities have also been provided in the report. It also mentions the recent findings and new emerging technologies in the flexible packaging domain. The use of renewable materials and bio-based materials for packaging in various applications is likely to emerge out as a promising white space for developing flexible packaging. Aseptic, high-pressure processing and intelligent packaging will also contribute to new innovations in the flexible packaging.



This report discusses the key insights derived from patenting activities from companies and universities along with the latest trends in the market. The top technologies in this domain are container, packaging, bottle, lid, bag, dispensing, packaging, filling, wrapping, pouch, bag, laminate, layer, adhesive, film, resin, sheet, etc. The Key industry players are Amcor, Sonoco, Bemis, Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group and Clondalkin Group among other.



Key purposes of the study:

To identify and analyse the patenting activity in the domain of flexible packaging.

To identify and analyse the technological innovations in the domain of flexible packaging.

To identify the whitespace for new technology development.

To estimate and project the global market for flexible packaging market on different segments.

To analyse the key factors influencing the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and trends)

To provide detailed profiling on the key players along with the analysis of the competitive developments.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Technology Overview

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Objective & Scope

1.3. Summary



2. Flexible Packaging Overview

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Evolution of flexible packaging

2.3. Role and function of flexible packaging

2.4. Inclination towards sustainable solutions

2.5. Novel packaging-An imperative global need



3. Flexible Packaging Segmentation

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Material

3.2.1. Polymer

3.2.2. Paper

3.2.3. Aluminium

3.2.4. Cellulosic

3.3. Type

3.3.1. Stand-Up Pouches

3.3.1.1. Standard Stand-Up Pouches

3.3.1.2. Retort Stand-Up Pouches

3.3.2. Flat Pouches

3.3.2.1. Standard Flat Pouches

3.3.2.2. Retort Flat Pouches

3.3.3. Rollstocks

3.3.4. Gusseted Bags

3.3.5. Wicketed Bags

3.3.6. Wraps

3.3.7. Others

3.4. Application

3.4.1. Food & beverage

3.4.2. Personal Care

3.4.3. Healthcare

3.4.4. Industrial

3.4.5. Others (Retail)



4. Flexible Packaging Technology: An IP Overview

4.1. Geographic Activity

4.1.1. United States

4.1.1.1. Top players in United States

4.1.1.2. Important IPs in United States

4.1.2. Europe

4.1.2.1. Top players in Europe

4.1.2.2. Important IPs in Europe

4.1.3. Asia

4.1.3.1. Top players in Asia

4.1.3.2. Important IPs in Asia

4.2. Collaborations/Acquisitions/Licensing Activity of top ten players in Flexible Packaging technology

4.2.1. Collaboration between companies

4.2.2. Collaboration between company and universities

4.2.3. Licensing activity among universities, companies and individuals

4.2.4. Acquisition in the Flexible Packaging technology domain

4.2.5. Flexible Packaging Technology based comparison between top players



5. Global Flexible Packaging Technologies: Recent Advancement



6. Analysis of Flexible Packaging trends of leading patent holders

6.1. White Space Analysis



7. Recent activities in Flexible Packaging technology

7.1. Contract/funding information

7.1.1. Contract/funding objective

7.1.2. Contract/funding receiving company information

7.2. Partnership/Collaboration/Licensing

7.2.1. Partnership/Collaboration/Licensing objective

7.2.2. Information of associated companies

7.3. New emerging technologies

7.4. Undergoing research activities



8. Flexible Packaging- Market Dynamics

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Drivers

8.2.1. Cost-Effectiveness and Increased Product Shelf-Life

8.2.2. Downsizing of Packaging

8.2.3. Others

8.3. Restraints

8.3.1. Stringent Regulations

8.4. Opportunities

8.4.1. Substitution of Traditional Packaging

8.4.2. Rising demand of Sustainable Packaging Solutions

8.4.3. Modern Technologies

8.5. Challenges

8.5.1. Recycling cost and recyclability



9. Flexible Packaging Market Development: Market Value and Volume Forecast (2018- 2024)

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Share Analysis, By Material Type and region

9.3. Y-o-Y growth comparison, By Material Type and region

9.4. Flexible Packaging Market by Material

9.4.1. Polymer

9.4.2. Paper

9.4.3. Aluminium

9.4.4. Cellulosic

9.5. Flexible Packaging Market by Type

9.5.1. Stand-Up Pouches

9.5.2. Flat Pouches

9.5.3. Rollstocks

9.5.4. Gusseted Bags

9.5.5. Wicketed Bags

9.5.6. Wraps

9.5.7. Others

9.6. Flexible Packaging Market by Application

9.6.1. Food & beverage

9.6.2. Personal Care

9.6.3. Healthcare

9.6.4. Industrial

9.6.5. Others (Retail)

9.7. Flexible Packaging Market by Region



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Key Developments by companies

10.2. Market Share Analysis

10.3. Company Profiling

10.4. Amcor Limited

10.5. Bemis Company

10.6. Constantia Flexible Group GmbH

10.7. Huhtamaki Group

10.8. Sonoco Products Company

10.9. Sealed Air Corporation

10.10. Mondi Group

10.11. Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.

10.12. Coveris Holdings S.A.

10.13. Ampac Holdings

10.14. AEP Industries

10.15. American Packaging

10.16. Automated Packaging Systems

10.17. Berry Plastics

10.18. Innovia Films

10.19. MeadWestvaco

10.20. Printpack

10.21. Rexam

10.22. Wipak

10.23. Glenroy

10.24. Westrock



