Periodic update on transaction details related to Philips’ share repurchases

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today reported that in the period from August 9, 2019 up to and including August 15, 2019 a total of 492,820 of its own common shares were repurchased, with a weighted average purchase price of EUR 41.22. These repurchases were made under the repurchase program for capital reduction purposes, which was announced on January 29, 2019. Further details can be found via this link .

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips' health technology portfolio generated 2018 sales of EUR 18.1 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter .

