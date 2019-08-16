Press Release Regarding the Visit of H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, to Sudan

H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, will visit Khartoum on 17 August 2019 to participate in the signing ceremony of the Constitutional Declaration, which covers arrangements concerning the Transitional Civilian Authority, between the Forces of Freedom and Change and the Transitional Military Council.

In the margins of the meeting, H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will meet with Sudanese officials and have bilateral meetings with representatives from some other countries participating in the signing ceremony. H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will also meet with Turkish nationals living in Sudan.



