Morocco $12.67 Bn Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities Databook 2016-2018 & 2019-2025

The mobile payment industry in Morocco is expected to record a CAGR of 96.0% to reach US$ 12,679.5 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment segment in value terms increased at a CAGR of 96.2% during 2018-2025.



This report provides a comprehensive view on mobile payment/mobile wallet market size and growth dynamics, industry dynamics, retail spending, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Morocco. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.



It details growth dynamics in 45+ market segments (600+ KPIs) across mobile commerce, mobile P2P transfer (domestic and international remittance), mobile lending, and a range of other payment avenues in Morocco.



Report Scope



This report provides in-depth market opportunity analysis and growth dynamics of mobile payment industry in Morocco. Below is a summary of key market segments:



Reason to Buy

In-depth Understanding of Mobile Payment Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2016-2025) in Morocco.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate mobile payment/mobile wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the mobile payment industry.

Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour. Get detailed insights into retail spend through mobile wallet in Morocco.



Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 Morocco Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness



3 Morocco Mobile Wallet Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis



4 Morocco Analysis of Mobile Wallet Market Share by Technology Channel



5 Morocco Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



6 Morocco Mobile Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



7 Morocco Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



8 Morocco Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



9 Morocco Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



10 Morocco Mobile Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



11 Morocco Online Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



12 Morocco Online Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



13 Morocco Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



14 Morocco Online Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



15 Morocco Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



16 Morocco Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



17 Morocco Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



18 Morocco Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



19 Morocco Online International Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



20 Morocco Online International Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



21 Morocco Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



22 Morocco Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



23 Morocco Mobile Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



24 Morocco Mobile Payment in Entertainment, Gaming and Event Pay: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



25 Morocco Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



26 Morocco Services, Restaurants & Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



27 Morocco Domestic Mobile P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



28 Morocco International Remittance through Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



29 Morocco Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025



30 Morocco Mobile Payment Analysis by Investment Products and Services Categories



31 Morocco Mobile P2P Lending Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



32 Morocco Charity and Crowd Funding Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



33 Morocco Social Gifting Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



34 Morocco Fee Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



35 Morocco P2G Mobile Payment Market Size by Key Categories



36 Morocco Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour



Companies Mentioned



M-wallet

MobiCash

Mediatel

BPAY

HPS Pay

Fpay

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9hqxfe

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

