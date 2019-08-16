There were 571 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 161,934 in the last 365 days.

Morocco $12.67 Bn Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities Databook 2016-2018 & 2019-2025

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Morocco Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast across 45+ Market Segments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile payment industry in Morocco is expected to record a CAGR of 96.0% to reach US$ 12,679.5 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment segment in value terms increased at a CAGR of 96.2% during 2018-2025.

This report provides a comprehensive view on mobile payment/mobile wallet market size and growth dynamics, industry dynamics, retail spending, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Morocco. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

It details growth dynamics in 45+ market segments (600+ KPIs) across mobile commerce, mobile P2P transfer (domestic and international remittance), mobile lending, and a range of other payment avenues in Morocco.

Report Scope

This report provides in-depth market opportunity analysis and growth dynamics of mobile payment industry in Morocco. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Reason to Buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Mobile Payment Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2016-2025) in Morocco.
  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate mobile payment/mobile wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the mobile payment industry.
  • Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour. Get detailed insights into retail spend through mobile wallet in Morocco.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 Morocco Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness

3 Morocco Mobile Wallet Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis

4 Morocco Analysis of Mobile Wallet Market Share by Technology Channel

5 Morocco Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

6 Morocco Mobile Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

7 Morocco Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

8 Morocco Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

9 Morocco Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

10 Morocco Mobile Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

11 Morocco Online Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

12 Morocco Online Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

13 Morocco Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

14 Morocco Online Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

15 Morocco Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

16 Morocco Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

17 Morocco Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

18 Morocco Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

19 Morocco Online International Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

20 Morocco Online International Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

21 Morocco Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

22 Morocco Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

23 Morocco Mobile Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

24 Morocco Mobile Payment in Entertainment, Gaming and Event Pay: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

25 Morocco Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

26 Morocco Services, Restaurants & Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

27 Morocco Domestic Mobile P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

28 Morocco International Remittance through Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

29 Morocco Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025

30 Morocco Mobile Payment Analysis by Investment Products and Services Categories

31 Morocco Mobile P2P Lending Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

32 Morocco Charity and Crowd Funding Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

33 Morocco Social Gifting Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

34 Morocco Fee Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

35 Morocco P2G Mobile Payment Market Size by Key Categories

36 Morocco Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Companies Mentioned

  • M-wallet
  • MobiCash
  • Mediatel
  • BPAY
  • HPS Pay
  • Fpay

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9hqxfe

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

