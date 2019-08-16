Global Aircraft Ground Handling System Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aircraft Ground Handling System Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aircraft Ground Handling System market is expected to reach $678.51 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2018 to 2026.



Aircraft ground handling systems aid in various operations to reduce ground time and improve aircraft productivity. Ground handling management deals with very complex tasks on a day-to-day basis and emphasizes on improving the time efficiency of ground operations so as to avoid delays caused by aircraft.



Factors such as avoid delays caused by aircraft, baggage safety & security along with reduced ground time for ensuring operational efficiency are driving market growth. However, increasing demand for quality services along with initial setup cost may hamper the market growth.



Based on application, the cargo handling segment has significant market growth over the forecast timeframe owing to increasing air cargo operation across the globe. The cargo ground handling requires various equipment including containers, lift trucks, caster bed & pallet trailers. In addition, increasing pharmaceutical cargo activities is also generating more revenue for cargo handling operators.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Aircraft Ground Handling System Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Refuelers

5.3 Passenger Boarding

5.4 Passenger Bag Carts

5.5 Tugs & Tractors

5.6 Anti Icing

5.7 Catering Vehicle

5.8 Cargo Loaders & Transporters

5.9 Buses

5.10 Cargo Bag Carts

5.11 Ground Powered Units

5.12 Container Loader

5.13 Push Back

5.14 Toilet Service Trucks

5.15 Lavatory Ground Handling

5.16 Fuel Bowsers

5.17 Air Starter

5.18 Aircraft Deicers

5.19 Water Service Trucks



6 Global Aircraft Ground Handling System Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Aircraft Handling

6.3 Passenger Handling

6.4 Cargo Handling



7 Global Aircraft Ground Handling System Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.4 South America

7.5 Middle East & Africa



8 Strategic Benchmarking



9 Vendors Landscape

9.1 PrimeFlight

9.2 Aero Specialties, Inc.

9.3 Mallaghan Engineering Ltd.

9.4 BEUMER Group

9.5 TUG Technologies Corporation

9.6 JBT Aerotech Corp

9.7 ADLTE Group S.L.

9.8 Delta Global Services (DGS)

9.9 Swissport International Ltd

9.10 SAAB Group

9.11 SATS Ltd

9.12 Cargotec

9.13 Baltic Ground Services (BGS)

9.14 Dnata

9.15 Oceania Aviation Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/boau17

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.