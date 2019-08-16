United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) deplores the ever-increasing attacks on Airports available for use by civilians in Western Libya

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) deplores the ever-increasing and systemic attacks on airports in western Libya, including Zuwara and Mitiga. These attacks have endangered the lives of thousands of civilian travelers, including UN staff and humanitarian workers. Mitiga airport is the only functioning airport in the greater Tripoli area available for use by hundreds of thousands of civilians and for the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

The latest of these despicable attacks against civilian targets was the indiscriminate shelling of Mitiga airport yesterday, which reportedly killed an airport staffer, wounded another, and caused material damage resulting in the closure of the airport for a number of hours today. This led to a severe disruption in airport operations and left hundreds of passengers stranded. Overnight, there was an LNA-declared airstrike on Zuwara airport, a civilian facility, which caused damage to the airport infrastructure.

UNSMIL stresses that these attacks must cease immediately, and reiterates that airports used by civilians are not military targets. The Mission reminds the parties to the conflict that all feasible precautions must be taken to protect the civilian population in accordance with international human rights and humanitarian laws and that failure to do may constitute a crime of war.



