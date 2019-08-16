/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

XYLONIX SIGNS MOU WITH BIOGEMEX TO CO-DEVELOP A PREDICTIVE CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY TREATMENT RESPONSE DIAGNOSTIC

XDX-01, a novel, point-of-care pre-treatment diagnostic, has completed early validation studies, predicting patient responses (PFS, ORR) to cancer immunotherapies

Preliminary validation using PD-1 inhibitor clinical patient response and survival data showed superior prediction power compared to the current standard, tumor mutation burden (TMB)

Low and unpredictable solid cancer patient response to cancer immunotherapies is a major challenge impacting clinical trial design, insurance coverage, and government reimbursement schemes

SINGAPORE, 16 August 2019, Xylonix (Xylonix.io), an immuno-oncology biotech, today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with BioGemex, a leading Korean medical diagnostic company, to jointly develop a new pre-treatment point-of-care diagnostic, XDX-01, to better predict a patient’s response to T-cell mediated cancer immunotherapies in solid tumors.

T-cell mediated cancer immunotherapies such as PD-1/L1 inhibitors are increasingly becoming first line treatments in the treatment of solid cancer. While these breakthrough cancer treatments offer curative benefits in some patients, major challenges remain due to the high costs of treatment and low and unpredictable patient responses, leading to difficult issues surrounding insurance coverage and drug pricing policies for reimbursements by many governments.



Developed by Xylonix during its own immuno-oncology drug trial design optimization, the XDX-01 serum biomarker has demonstrated applicability in predicting the patient response and survival post PD-1 inhibitor treatments, with the prediction accountability of 88% and 79% for Objective Response Rate (ORR) and Progression-Free Survival (PFS), respectively, in site-agnostic manner. The current standard predictive biomarker, TMB, was shown to perform at 70% and 46%, respectively. XDX-01 will be developed as a cartridge-based modular system on an FDA-approved point-of-care reader device.

Dr. Jinhyuk Chung, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Xylonix, commented: “We are delighted to sign the MOU with BioGemex, their diagnostic manufacturing capabilities and expertise will be valuable to Xylonix as we accelerate the development of XDX-01 following our successful preliminary studies. We believe that XDX-01, our tumor microenvironment biomarker, has the potential to transform the cancer treatment decision pathway for patients with solid tumors. The rising costs of cancer treatment remains a pressing global issue but physicians, pharmaceutical companies and payors are yet to find a reliable tool to ensure that the right patients get the right treatments. We believe that XDX-01 has the potential to be the right decision support tool.”

Xylonix and BioGemex will work together to jointly scale the manufacturing of XDX-01 and conduct broader clinical validation studies in anticipation of a commercial launch in H2 2020.

Today in the US, the average cost of cancer immunotherapies is approximately $150,000 per year per patient to use, and it has been reported to fail in 85% of the prescribed patients in delivering any benefits1.

1.Haslam, A. & Prasad, V. Estimation of the Percentage of US Patients With Cancer Who Are Eligible for and Respond to Checkpoint Inhibitor Immunotherapy Drugs. JAMA Netw Open 2, e192535 (2019).

About Xylonix (Xylonix.io)

Xylonix (Xylonix Pte. Ltd.) is an immuno-oncology biotech that is developing a new way of combating cancer through PARP1 DNA-repair overdrive for toxicity-free, widely applicable and curative first-in-class cancer immunotherapy drugs. Dubbed as onco-parthanatos agents, Xylonix’ lead development candidates, C005D and C008D, are being developed for future indicated use as monotherapy or in combination with other leading immunotherapies such as immune checkpoint inhibitors or CSF1R inhibitors. For more information, visit https://xylonix.io .

About BioGemex (BioGemex.com)

BioGemex (BioGemex Inc.) is a diagnostic solutions provider focused on developing a world-first site-agnostic cancer diagnosis solutions for accelerating the breakthrough clinical investigations of cancer immunotherapies and site-agnostic precision drugs – a major unmet need in pharmaceutical industry. Building on its manufacturing experience and sustainable revenue platform, BioGemex is actively incorporating new developments and products into its pipeline. In addition to its R&D and manufacturing operations, BioGemex also offers ODM/OEM pregnancy test kits of the highest accuracy and reliability for Korea and overseas markets. For more information, visit http://www.biogemex.com .

Forward-Looking Statement of Xylonix Pte. Ltd. (Singapore) and BioGemex Inc. (Korea)

This news release of Xylonix Pte. Ltd. (the “Xylonix.io”) and BioGemex Inc. (the “BioGemex”), collectively “Companies”, includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no guarantees with respect to pipeline products that the products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company’s ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company’s patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions. The Companies undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

