When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 15, 2019 FDA Publish Date: August 15, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Clostridium Botulinum Contamination Company Name: AWERS, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

AWERS, Inc. of Bellevue, WA is recalling Grained Salmon Caviar 95g (Sockeye Salmon Caviar) with “BEST BEFORE OCT 07 2020”, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

Grained Salmon Caviar 95g was distributed in California, New York, Oregon, Washington and product may have further distributed to other states and Canada.

Product is packed in a metal tin with Cyrillic lettering. The tin is green, with red and white writing with an easy open pull lid. The “BEST BEFORE OCT 07 2020” is printed on the bottom on the tin (See attached photo).

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The product was reviewed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and sent to a lab for testing. The analysis showed a lower than normal salt content, which can foster an anaerobic environment which is necessary to breed the Clostridium botulinum bacteria. No Clostridium botulinum bacteria was detected in product.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers must inform AWERS, Inc. if they possess any Grained Salmon Caviar 95g tins with “BEST BEORE OCT 07 2020”. Customer must ship remaining affected product back to the firm or destroy it with permission from AWERS, Inc. for a full refund.

AWERS, Inc. can be reached by phone at (425) 747-7866, Monday-Friday, 8 am - 6 pm PST, or by email at awersinc1@gmail.com.