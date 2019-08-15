Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2019

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the Company will present at the following investor conferences in September:



Rami Rahim, Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Miller, Chief Financial Officer at Juniper Networks, will present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 9:30am ET, in New York, NY.



Ken Miller, Chief Financial Officer at Juniper Networks, will present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 2:35pm PT in Las Vegas, NV.

These events will be available live via webcast on the Juniper Networks website: http://investor.juniper.net/ .

