Custom Balloons Back To School Specials at CSA Balloons

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Back to school is almost here, and businesses and schools are looking for the perfect advertising.CSA Balloons, a prominent North-American custom printer, is offering specials on custom balloons for the back to school season.Special KitsCSA Balloons offers corporate custom balloon package deals such as air inflation kits, helium inflation kits (complete with Hi-Float), and even a free giant balloon! These kits are much more convenient than buying individual custom balloons and supplies, and they come at affordable prices.Three air inflation kits are available. They are composed of 200, 500 and 1000 printed balloons with one ink color, a station electric inflator, and 200, 500 and 1000 16 inch balloon sticks. The prices range between $199 and $439, depending on the kit chosen and the option for 1-sided or 2-sided imprint.Six helium inflation kits are available. The first batch without Hi-Float are comprised of 200, 500 and 1000 printed balloons with one ink color, valves and 4-foot-ribbon for each balloon, and can float up to 12 hours. The prices range between $169 to $369, depending on the kit chosen and the option for 1-sided or 2-sided imprint.The second batch of helium inflation kits have 200, 500 and 1000 printed balloons with one ink color, 750 mL to 2.84L of Hi-Float gel, as well as 500 to 4 x 500 yards of ribbon, and have a 12 day floating time, thanks to Hi-Float. They cost between $179 and $329.Additionally, by using the code Big36, clients can obtain a free 36-inch giant balloon with a purchase of 500 balloons or more.Balloon decorations for eventsWhether a business is hosting a corporate event, participating in a trade show or conference, planning a store opening or having a product launch, enterprises can make their mark with logo balloon decorations With CSA Balloons, planning an event is easy, thanks to their channel of Certified Balloon Artists throughout the US and Canada. Companies can personalize 100% biodegradable latex balloons with their ogo and official branding, then have them delivered and set up by experts. Graphic designing services are also available to CSA Balloons’ clients.Event planning is made easy with CSA Balloons thanks to the fact that they will design and print custom balloons, plan the logistics of an event’s decor, and set it up the day of the planned event.Back to school events and organizations can benefit from fun decorations such as balloon arches, balloon bouquets, and so much more that children and adults will enjoy and appreciate as being coherent with the season.Fully customizable productsCSA Balloons offers 12, 16, 17 and 36-inch latex balloons, with either one-sided or two-sided imprint. Crystal coated balloons are available for only $20 per 1000 balloons, or add pearl and metallic finishes for only $30 per 1000 balloons. These finishes make latex balloons pop and allows them to be more visually interesting. This is always helpful and back to school launches, to attract more clients, especially to a booth, stand or storefront.CSA Balloons also prints 18-inch foil balloons. These balloons have the possibilities of color match, ink change, as well as a multicolor imprint.Luckily, CSA Balloons offers 24 hour as well as 12 hour same-day service to its clients. This is perfect for companies who are on a tight schedule, and need quality products quickly The Perfect Product for Back to SchoolBalloons are fun, exciting and new; just like back to school! Custom logo balloons are the ideal promotional tool for the back to school season. They not only attract customers, but they portray an interesting and positive view of a company or enterprise.Order custom balloons today at the CSA Balloons website or by calling 1-888-950-7878.



