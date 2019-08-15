CAPREIT Announces August 2019 Distribution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX – CAR.UN) announced today its August 2019 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.11500 per Unit (or $1.38 on an annualized basis). The August distribution will be payable on September 16, 2019 to Unitholders of record on August 30, 2019.



To encourage participation and reward our loyal Unitholders, investors registered in our Distribution Reinvestment Plan will continue to receive an additional amount equal to 5% of their distributions paid in the form of additional Units.

As one of Canada’s largest residential landlords, CAPREIT is a growth-oriented investment trust managing 60,487 suites and sites across Canada, the Netherlands and Ireland and owning 58,427 properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufacturing home communities (“MHC”), principally located in and near major urban centres across Canada and the Netherlands. Since its Initial Public Offering in May 1997, CAPREIT has grown monthly cash distributions per Unit by 93%. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net and our public disclosure, which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

CAPREIT

Mr. Michael Stein,

Chairman

(416) 861-5788 CAPREIT

Mr. Mark Kenney,

President & CEO

(416) 861-9404 CAPREIT

Mr. Scott Cryer,

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 861-5771



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.