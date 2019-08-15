MERGER ALERT –TYPE, TRK, and ABDC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQGS: TYPE)

Merger Announcement: July 26, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, HGGC, a middle market private equity firm, will acquire all outstanding shares of Monotype common stock for $19.85 per share in cash.

To learn more about the TYPE investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/monotype-imaging-holdings-inc

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: TRK)

Merger Announcement: July 24, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, a subsidiary of Sonic Financial will acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of the Company for cash consideration of $19.75 per share.

To learn more about the TRK investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/speedway-motorsports-inc

Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQGS: ABDC)

Merger Announcement: August 13, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, shareholders will receive a total of $3.1784 in cash and 0.4041 shares of Crescent BDC common stock for each share of Alcentra they hold.

To learn more about the ABDC investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/alcentra-capital-corporation

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.