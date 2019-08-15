Vacation Express Strengthens Relationship with Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts

All Ten Properties in Mexico and Jamaica Available Through Vacation Express

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacation Express is strengthening their relationship with Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts as one of the few distinguished tour operators providing exclusive vacation packages to the immensely popular resort brands.



“We are proud to offer all Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts both on a resort-only basis and as part of complete vacation packages. This includes our non-stop exclusive flights, which are available from over 20 cities across the US. And best of all, both Palace and LeBlanc are part of Vacation Express’ fantastic agent incentive programs: Express Cash and Book 5, Fly Free,” said Michele Olson, Director of Marketing at Vacation Express.

For a limited time, Vacation Express is offering an exclusive coupon code for those looking to stay at any Palace or Le Blanc resort. Receive $75 off a 3- or 4-night booking for two travelers with code PALACE75 or receive $125 off a 5+ night booking for two travelers with code PALACE125 when booked by August 31, 2019 for travel through December 15, 2020. Codes are for double occupancy and are not valid for group bookings. Packages can be booked through a local travel agent, online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com or by calling 1-800-309-4717.

Vacation Express is known in the travel industry for having a strong hotel portfolio, great 24/7 service and outstanding travel agent benefits. Some of these benefits include earning free seats on Vacation Express’ exclusive, non-stop flights and cash rewards for all bookings as well as earning free hotel stays.

“It is a great reflection of the strength of our company that within the course of a year this is the second time Vacation Express has been positioned as a preferred tour operator distributing brands that have strategically elected to focus on a select few partnerships,” said Rene Jongmans, President of Vacation Express. In addition to Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts, Vacation Express is also a preferred distributor of Excellence Group Luxury Hotels & Resorts and Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Vacation Express is also proud to distribute all other major resort brands including Blue Diamond Resorts (sister companies of Vacation Express), Hard Rock Hotels, Iberostar Resorts, Palladium Resorts, RIU Hotels & Resorts, AM Resorts and many other resorts throughout all our destinations.

About Vacation Express:

Based in Atlanta, Vacation Express, part of Sunwing Travel Group, is a tour operator specializing in quality, affordable vacation packages to over 30 destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Costa Rica. Now in business for over 30 years, Vacation Express is one of the country’s largest and most trusted tour operators. Travelers looking for the most affordable, all-inclusive vacations may book Vacation Express’ exclusive, non-stop packages through their travel agent, directly by phone seven days a week at 1-800-309-4717 or online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com. Exclusive charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines, Allegiant Air, Swift Air, LLC., VivaAerobus, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Volaris") and Miami Air International. See Operator/Participant Agreement for details.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/vacationexpress

Twitter: www.twitter.com/vacationexpress

Instagram: www.instagram.com/vacationexpress

MEDIA CONTACT

Pamela Caltabiano | Public Relations Manager

pcaltabiano@vacationexpress.com | 800.309.4717 x3098

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e375d9b2-6f49-4dfb-8868-56ee0c70fbb2

Vacation Express Strengthens Relationship with Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts All Ten Properties in Mexico and Jamaica Available Through Vacation Express



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.