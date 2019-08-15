Newfoundland Musical Gearing Up for National Tour – Opening Soon in Kitchener

/EIN News/ -- KITCHENER, Ontario, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Bruce Productions presents No Change in the Weather, a musical that explores and celebrates the culture, music, history and people of Newfoundland and Labrador. After selling out shows in Corner Brook and St. John’s, NL, this incredible show is beginning its cross-Canada journey, where it is set to perform in Kitchener, Ontario on August 23rd and 24th at Centre in the Square.



“Our goal is to delight audiences with the songs and sounds of Newfoundland and Labrador while shedding a little light on the challenges we have faced as a province,” says Bob Hallett, the musical’s producer. “The people of NL are resilient and have met struggle head-on, but we can’t ignore how we got here.”

No Change in the Weather takes some of the finest Newfoundland songs and combines them with traditional sounds and instruments, memorable characters, and a conclusion that turns the province’s past on its head, all working together to create a once in a lifetime theatre experience.

“The show takes place in a community called God’s Back Pocket, where family and friends have gathered together on a wet and foggy night for the wake of their beloved matriarch. It’s a time to revisit their past, settle the old scores, and try to find a way home again,” said Berni Stapleton, the musical’s writer. “We are so excited to see how audiences react and relate to the story and characters.”

No Change in the Weather features some of Newfoundland and Labrador’s most talented musical theatre artists, including veterans Kelly-Ann Evans, Calvin Powell, Paul Rowe and Vicki Harnett, and rising stars like Marquita Walsh and Keelan Purchase. The music has been arranged by Bob Hallett and Paul Kinsman, drawing on decades of experience with the Newfoundland and Labrador songbook. Musicians for the production include local stars like Sean Panting, Josh Ward and the living legend of traditional music, Kelly Russell.

Tickets are on sale now right across the country for No Change in the Weather. With just two shows to be performed at Centre in the Square, tickets are selling fast. Everyone is encouraged to get theirs today to ensure an opportunity to experience a show that will surely become a major theatrical achievement.

“Our long-term goal is to get this show on Broadway next year,” said Hallett. “This show - the music, script, lights, staging, everything – is the most ambitious theatre production to come out of Newfoundland.”

For more information or to get your tickets please visit www.nochangeintheweather.com or call the box office for ticket inquiries at 1-519-578-1570 or 1-800-265-8977. Don’t miss this incredible experience.

