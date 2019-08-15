July AMK Report

/EIN News/ -- CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) released its “AssetMark Monthly Knowledge” Report today. Company highlights for the month of July 2019 include:



Platform assets of $56.7 billion at the end of July, up 22.0% year-over-year.

Net flows were $538 million in the month of July, up 8.8% year-over-year.

AssetMark Trust Company client cash increased 23.5% year-over-year.

Number of households increased 23.8% year-over-year to 156,900 at the end of July.

Change Mo. Yr. Jul-18 Aug-18 Sep-18 Oct-18 Nov-18 Dec-18 Jan-19 Feb-19 Mar-19 Apr-19 May-19 Jun-19 Jul-19 PLATFORM METRICS Platform Assets (in $B) 46.5 47.5 47.9 45.7 46.6 44.9 47.4 48.6 49.7 54.9 53.6 56.1 56.7 1.2 % 22.0 % Net Flows (in $M) 494 535 412 430 348 333 490 401 518 513 546 454 538 18.4 % 8.8 % CASH METRIC Client Cash (in $B) 1.17 1.18 1.19 1.15 1.25 1.43 1.36 1.40 1.41 1.40 1.40 1.49 1.45 -2.9 % 23.5 % OTHER Number of Households 126,773 128,360 129,707 131,353 132,653 133,947 135,555 136,116 137,749 154,081 154,576 155,372 156,905 1.0 % 23.8 %

This monthly data is being provided on a supplemental basis and should not be taken as a substitute for the Company’s financial statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 10, 2019 as part of the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1 or those included on the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 when such Quarterly Report is filed later this month. This monthly data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of AssetMark for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 or any future period. AssetMark undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported monthly data. Any updates to previously reported monthly data will be reflected in the historical data that can be found on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s corporate website at ir.assetmark.com . AssetMark reserves the right to discontinue the availability of the data in this monthly report. By filing this press release, AssetMark makes no admission as to the materiality of any information contained herein.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AssetMark undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisers and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisers and their clients. AssetMark had $56.7 billion in platform assets as of July 31, 2019 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years.

Contacts

Investors:

Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

ir@assetmark.com

Media:

Lexy Siegel

Group Gordon

lsiegel@groupgordon.com





SOURCE: AssetMark, Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.