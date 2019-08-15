BroadVision Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadVision, Inc. (Nasdaq: BVSN), a leading provider of e-business and engagement management solutions, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019. This was the second quarter for which BroadVision’s balance sheet and results of operations reported under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) included the balance sheet and results of operations of its subsidiary, Vmoso, Inc. (“VMSO”), which is consolidated with BroadVision for GAAP purposes. BroadVision completed the financing of and transfer of its Vmoso and Clearvale platforms to VMSO in the first quarter of 2019 (collectively, the “VMSO transactions”). Revenues for the second quarter were $0.9 million, of which $0.2 million related to VMSO, compared with revenues of $1.1 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, of which $0.2 million related to VMSO, and $1.2 million for the comparable quarter of 2018, which was prior to the completion of the VMSO transactions.

License revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.5 million, of which $0.2 million was related to VMSO, compared with revenues of $0.6 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, of which $0.2 million was related to VMSO, and $0.6 million for the comparable quarter of 2018, which was prior to the completion of the VMSO transactions. The majority of the second quarter license revenue was generated from the Company's BroadVision® Business Agility Suite™, Commerce Agility Suite™, QuickSilver™, and Clearvale® solutions. Revenue during the quarter was generated from sales to both new and existing customers.

In the second quarter of 2019, BroadVision posted net loss attributable to BroadVision on a GAAP basis of $0.3 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, as compared with GAAP net loss of $0.3 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019 and GAAP net loss of $2.2 million, or $0.43 per basic and diluted share, for the comparable quarter of 2018.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had $4.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, including $2.1 million related to VMSO, compared to a combined balance of $2.6 million as of December 31, 2018, which was prior to the completion of the VMSO transactions.

"For the first time this quarter we are including separate figures for our VMSO subsidiary within our reported results. These figures show that VMSO continued to require investment levels expected for a startup, while the core BroadVision business continued to generate revenues," said Dr. Pehong Chen, President, CEO and Interim CFO of BroadVision.

Information Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release that involves expectations, beliefs, hopes, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements regarding BroadVision’s ability to enhance customers’ businesses and BroadVision’s ability to serve its markets and customers better following the VMSO transactions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include without limitation uncertainty regarding market acceptance of BroadVision’s and VMSO’s products and services, VMSO’s ability to sell Vmoso to its existing customers and new customers, BroadVision’s ability to provide reliable, scalable and cost-efficient Cloud-based offerings, BroadVision’s ability to effectively compete in its intensely competitive market and respond effectively to rapidly changing technology, evolving industry standards and changing customer needs, requirements or preferences, and the other risks set forth in BroadVision’s most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to BroadVision as of the date of this release, and BroadVision assumes no obligation to update or correct any such forward-looking statements except as required by law. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from BroadVision's current expectations.

BROADVISION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) ﻿ ﻿ June 30, December 31, ﻿ 2019 2018 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 4,620 $ 2,574 Other current assets 706 1,168 Total current assets 5,326 3,742 Other non-current assets 184 111 Total assets $ 5,510 $ 3,853 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities $ 2,236 $ 1,889 Other non-current liabilities 587 563 Total liabilities 2,823 2,452 Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest 864 1,401 Noncontrolling interest 1,823 — Total stockholders' equity 2,687 1,401 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,510 $ 3,853





BROADVISION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Software licenses $ 516 $ 619 $ 1,089 $ 1,544 Services 415 624 910 1,302 Total revenues 931 1,243 1,999 2,846 Cost of revenues: Cost of software revenues 1 44 2 77 Cost of services 251 487 523 1,037 Total cost of revenues 252 531 525 1,114 Gross profit 679 712 1,474 1,732 Operating expenses: Research and development 675 1,297 1,336 2,700 Sales and marketing 293 464 595 1,030 General and administrative 705 796 1,315 1,537 Total operating expenses 1,673 2,557 3,246 5,267 Operating loss (994 ) (1,845 ) (1,772 ) (3,535 ) Interest income, net 12 20 22 36 Other income (loss), net 107 (334 ) 15 (151 ) Loss before income taxes (875 ) (2,159 ) (1,735 ) (3,650 ) Income tax expense (12 ) (1 ) (16 ) (2 ) Net loss (887 ) (2,160 ) (1,751 ) (3,652 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (602 ) — (1,177 ) — Net loss attributable to BroadVision $ (285 ) $ (2,160 ) $ (574 ) $ (3,652 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted: Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.73 ) Shares used in computing: Weighted average shares, basic and diluted 5,018 4,997 5,010 4,996





VMOSO, INC. Financial Position (in thousands): June 30, 2019 Current assets $ 2,109 Total assets 2,109 Current liabilities $ 874 Total liabilities 874 Stockholders' equity attributed to BroadVision (588 ) Stockholders’ equity attributed to non-controlling interest $ 1,823 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,109 Results of Operations (in thousands): Three Months

Ended Six Months

Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 Revenues $ 239 $ 410 Cost of revenues 187 365 Gross profit 52 45 Operating expenses 944 1,804 Operating loss (892 ) (1,759 ) Interest income 9 14 Other income (expense) (20 ) (20 ) Net loss attributed to BroadVision (301 ) (588 ) Net loss attributed to non-controlling interest $ (602 ) $ (1,177 )

