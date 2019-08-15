TopLine Credit Union Foundation Provides Educational Aid to Nigerian Students

TopLine donated over 6,000 books and $1,500 in scholarships to local non-profit, Africa Education and Health Initiative (AFEDHI)

/EIN News/ -- MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local member-owned financial cooperative TopLine Federal Credit Union and its non-profit foundation, TopLine Credit Union Foundation , teamed up with the Africa Education and Health Initiative (AFEDHI) for the second year to further the educational opportunities of Nigerian students. The month-long book and school supply drive, held this summer during the month of July, collected over 6,000 educational books, backpacks and school supplies for distribution. In addition, TopLine Credit Union Foundation awarded $1,500 in scholarship funds to AFEDHI to support post-secondary educational needs and goals of students in Nigeria.



The credit union’s foundation makes it a mission to “enrich lives by leading and supporting initiatives within the community to build a better tomorrow.” When the non-profit Africa Education and Health Initiative opened its business account at TopLine in 2017, both parties could tell that shared values united them outside their business relationship. AFEDHI founder Idowu Kotila belongs to the member-owned financial services cooperative , and he shared his vision to aid African students in accessing affordable books, school supplies and to assist students with the costs of achieving their long-term dreams of attending post-secondary.

“As founder of the local Brooklyn Center, Minnesota non-profit, Africa Education and Health Initiative, and member of the TopLine family and our community, Idowu Kotila identifies with our vision to make a positive impact on our local community and internationally — and he presented us with an extraordinary opportunity to make that happen for a second time,” says Vicki Roscoe Erickson, President at TopLine Credit Union Foundation. “We are proud to have built a solid reputation of caring, connecting and contributing within our communities, by providing financial education and counseling assistance for all ages, awarding scholarships and contributing to charitable organizations. With over the 6,000 books and school supplies we collected from our employees, members, community and business partners, along with the supporting scholarship awards, we are now able to assist Nigerian youth with continuing their education, an important step towards building financially healthy futures.”

“AFEDHI believes the best legacy that can be given to the kids is education and TopLine is a key partner to help us make this a reality, said AFEDHI founder Idowu Kotila. “Education is the only way to end the circle of poverty anywhere in the world and to enrich the future opportunities available to the younger generation. We are so excited to partner with TopLine for a second time to help us with our mission to support the student’s educational needs and goals – and are blessed with the response from our community friends for their generous support – and soon all books, supplies and scholarship funds will be on their way to overjoyed Nigeria students.”

Join TopLine and AFEDHI on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at TopLine’s Brooklyn Park branch – 9790 Schreiber Terrace North – for a celebration event at 9:30 a.m.

Africa Education and Health Initiative (AFEDHI) is a non-profit organization with a vision to ensure that African students, kindergarten through college, have access to educational materials such as books, computers and other reading aids to support their educational needs and goals. For more information or to donate, visit http://afedhi.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/African-Education-and-Health-Initiative-153446941686348/

TopLine Credit Union Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is guided by its mission — to work within the community to build a better tomorrow. The Foundation expands community outreach activities by awarding scholarships , providing financial education and counseling for members of all ages, contributing to community charitable organizations and sponsoring other community give-back efforts. Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law, Federal Tax ID # is 46-4335752. For further information visit www.TopLinecu.com/foundation.

TopLine Federal Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $470 million and serves over 44,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion .

