ORANGE LAKE COUNTRY CLUB, INC. CHANGES CORPORATE NAME TO HOLIDAY INN CLUB VACATIONS INCORPORATED

/EIN News/ --

Orlando, Fla., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Orange Lake Country Club, Inc., one of the largest and most popular vacation ownership companies in the U.S., today announced that it is changing its name to Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated to align with its rapidly growing vacation ownership brand.



“My father, Kemmons Wilson, helped define the family vacation with the launch of the first Holiday Inn® more than 60 years ago,” said Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated Chairman Spence Wilson, Sr. “A closer association of our vacation ownership business with the iconic Holiday Inn® brand and his legacy of creating memorable family travel experiences best positions our company for future growth, exciting partnerships and innovative programs.”



The corporate name change culminates several developments the company has been pursuing to capitalize on growth in the timeshare industry and its own trajectory of phenomenal expansion, which has more than doubled its membership in the last 10 years. Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is consistently delivering on its goals to grow its members, resorts, guest satisfaction and people.



In line with its growth strategies, the company recently announced a 100-year extension of its strategic alliance with IHG®, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, which provides exclusive rights to market and sell vacation ownership under the Holiday Inn Club Vacations® brand worldwide and paves the way for global vacation ownership expansion.



Errol Williams, Global Brand Vice President, Holiday Inn, IHG, said: “We’re proud of our partnership with Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, and, together, we’ll continue to deliver on the Holiday Inn Brand family’s legacy of warm, welcoming hospitality. This 100-year extension ensures that vacationers will enjoy the Holiday Inn experience in wonderful locations for years to come.”



“Our sights are set on becoming the most loved brand in family travel, building on the incredible legacy of our Holiday Inn heritage,” said Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated President and CEO Tom Nelson. “Aligning our consumer brand and corporate name sets us up for success by leveraging the amazing strength of the Holiday Inn brand family, which represents IHG’s largest footprint and growth engine.”



Other recent milestones for the company include securing minority investment by KSL Capital Partners to provide additional resources for expansion, the addition of key properties in New Orleans and the Lake Tahoe area, and the opening of a new corporate headquarters on its Orlando campus to support a culture of high performance, collaboration and empowerment.



Holiday Inn Club Vacations has more than 350,000 owners worldwide and 28 resort properties in many of the top vacation destinations in the country.









About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated



Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated encompasses 28 resorts and 7,600 villas in the U.S., with more than 350,000 timeshare owners and 5,000+ employees. Established by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson, the Company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when it opened its flagship Holiday Inn Club Vacations® Orange Lake Resort in Orlando, Fla., located next to the Walt Disney World® Resort. Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated licenses the Holiday Inn Club Vacations® brand from IHG, International under a strategic alliance agreement since 2008.





Ashley Fraboni Holiday Inn Club Vacations 407-315-8866 afraboni@holidayinnclub.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.