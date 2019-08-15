CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Luumii MicroLED Joint Venture Enters Mass Production Phase

/EIN News/ -- TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the headline "Luumii MicroLED Joint Venture Enters Mass Production Phase" on August 13, 2019 by Rohinni, please note the initial monthly production output of Luumii is 40,000 units, not 34,000 as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

Products for Keyboard Backlighting and Logos Now Shipping to Customers

From Rohinni-KoJa Joint Venture

Luumii , a joint venture (JV) between Rohinni and KoJa , today announced that its micro and miniLED-based solutions for notebook computer keyboard backlights and logo lighting are in mass production. These solutions enable notebook designers to take advantage of the significant benefits of incorporating micro and miniLEDs into products, including savings in size and power consumption and enhancing product features and user experience via colors and animation.

Luumii’s initial monthly production output is 40,000 units. By the end of the year, the company will be operating four full manufacturing cells with capacity of 100,000 units per month. Luumii is working with several notebook OEMs on the currently shipping keyboard backlights and logos, and expects the products incorporating Luumii’s technologies to be available for consumer purchase later this year.

“Luumii was formed to offer the industry a cost-competitive, first-class solution for notebook and tablet backlighting that could be repeatably produced in high volumes,” stated Luumii CEO Kevin Lin. “We have attained this objective by entering mass production and anticipate ramping very quickly between now and the end of the year to meet customer volume requirements. Rohinni and KoJa bring unique capabilities to this effort that are allowing us to make significant inroads in the industry and move into new market applications.”

The Luumii solution is ramping at an optimal time for the industry, as the company estimates it will reach monthly usage of 2 million blue, 700,000 red, and 700,000 green miniLEDs by the end of 2019. Luumii’s process allows design flexibility, optical performance, creativity and differentiation, as well as z-height package reduction and power savings. The Rohinni technology at its core yields products that are up to 60 percent thinner and 25 percent lighter than current solutions, while lowering power consumption by as much as 93 percent.

Rohinni, a leading developer of enabling technology for design and production of miniLED and microLED based products, and KoJa, the world’s leading manufacturer of computer keyboard membrane switches, established Luumii in December 2016. The JV was formed to allow Rohinni to meet high-volume demand for its breakthrough microLED technology in keyboard and logo backlighting, and to enable KoJa to provide another key piece of the keyboard system.

The Luumii manufacturing facility is located in Suzhou, China. R&D and corporate offices are housed in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Rohinni

Rohinni combines vision, execution and micron-scale electronics to make impossible products possible. Using its patented device-placement technologies, Rohinni, together with its joint venture partners, enables bringing innovative products to market in high volumes, and at greatly reduced cost. OEMs in markets ranging from consumer to automotive to outdoor signage can incorporate Rohinni’s disruptive technology, yielding products that are brighter, thinner, lighter, lower power and more dynamic than those currently on the market. Rohinni has broad patent coverage for mini and micro LED-based technology, robotic placement equipment and manufacturing processes. The company has more than 90 patent assets in varying stages of prosecution. Investors include Future Shape Principal Tony Fadell, the inventor of the iPod, co-inventor of the iPhone, and founder and former CEO of Nest. For more information, visit www.rohinni.com .

About KoJa

KoJa (Cayman) Co. Ltd. is a publicly traded company listed in the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Since its founding in 1984, the company has evolved from a domestic nameplate printing company into the industry’s leading provider of thin-film switches for keyboard. Because notebook computer keyboard functionality is higher and more precise than desktop computer keyboards, KoJa is primarily focused on notebooks with relatively high added value. With five manufacturing sites in China, KoJa is known for its high-quality mass production capabilities.

For more information, visit http://www.koja.com.tw/en/index.html .

