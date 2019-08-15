Feel Fun and Happy with Funwood

Funwood became the winner of Luxury Lifestyle Awards in the category of Luxury Furniture and Homeware in Taiwan

Luxury Lifestyle Awards named Funwood Luxury Furniture and Homeware in Taiwan

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simplicity, taste, and style are all about Funwood . You will feel comfortable and be sure to see changes when you have accessories of special quality and history. Funwood conveys a combination of simple design concepts with wooden material, which make people feel happy. Funwood became the winner of Luxury Lifestyle Awards in the category of Luxury Furniture and Homeware in Taiwan, it is absolutely deserved.Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award to select, recognize, celebrate and promote the best luxury goods and services all over the world. The goal of the company is to provide people with the best of luxury. LLA have evaluated more than 10 000 various goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries. The company analyzed the results to give you a TOP list of the best of the best in the world. Such world-renowned brands as Chanel, Dom Perignon, Tiffany&Co., Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, and Hilton were proudly named winners. The victory brings companies status and recognition, global promotion and development of an entirely new market of customers.Funwood tries to bring is the little fun with simple design shape, natural wood, and metal material. Funwood's product emits the nature of wood and the fashionable metal which is different than the traditional woodcraft and can be used for three generations. Accumulation of experience is a success for the brand Fünwood, which now has both texture and quality. The main philosophy is to bring customers high-quality, unique and beautiful wooden products.The company has a professional design team and one-step production. Also, they have a patent on composite materials (wood and metal). The most interesting products are wooden Clock (main product which is made by natural wood and modern metal materials), macaron clock (the macarons color blends with the minimalist design of the Nordic style), EcHome (unplugged speaker, which is different from anything else on the market right now), wooden doll (it is suitable for decorating the space) and so on.Funwood is a brand with the idea of fun, simplicity, and creativity in order to create wooden stationery, home decoration, and wooden gift. If you have something from this product, you see the world completely different. Our environment greatly affects our mood, so it is important to take care of the things that you furnish the house.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.