Conflicts demand national commitments - Ambassador to Ethiopia

ANGOLA, August 15 - Addis-Ababa - The Angolan ambassador to Ethiopia, Francisco da Cruz, said that conflict management requires increasingly careful and inclusive national commitments, especially in an international environment of great challenges and threats posed by terrorism, extreme violence and transnational crime, among others. ,

According to the diplomat, while in the past political stability was assured through the threat of military force, at present it is achieved through democratic systems, with a combination of participation, dialogue, mediation and commitment in the search for political solutions in which all can and should benefit.

The ambassador, who is also Permanent Representative to the AU and UNECA, was Wednesday, 14, one of the keynote speakers at a workshop that had as its poster the “Pan African Forum for the Culture of Peace - Luanda Biennial”, to be held on September 18-22.

Organized by the UNESCO Office in Addis Ababa, the event was aimed at Partners for Africa's Development and also addressed Press Freedom on the continent.

In his speech, Francisco da Cruz said that experience, especially in the African context, has proved that the preservation of peace depends not only on political, economic or military agreements but, above all, on the active, deep and patriotic engagement of the citizens of one country, united in their social, religious or partisan diversity, he said.

According to the diplomat, hence the importance of the culture of peace, of this set of values, attitudes and behaviors that reflect the respect for life, the human being and their dignity, which should be disseminated and practiced by each and every one.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.